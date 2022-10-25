ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday. Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Police said they found the driver...
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Indicted In May 2022 Double Shooting

CLAYTON – A 20 year-old Clayton man has been indicted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, of Everette Avenue, Clayton was named in a criminal indictment by a Johnston County Grand Jury. On May 24, 2022 Flores-Salinas reportedly shot...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Identify Bicyclist Killed In Traffic Accident

GOLDSBORO – Police in Goldsboro have identified a bicyclist struck and killed. The victim, Gary Allen Edenfield, age 55, of Goldsboro was riding a bicycle in the 1200 block of E. Beech Street around 3:52pm Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle. Edenfield died from his injuries. Police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro driver hits and kills cyclist, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyclist is dead after a vehicle hit him on Thursday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said. On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident where a car hit a cyclist.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Oh deer! Rocky Mount police find a visitor in high school

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning. The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school. The deer broke...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago. Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Vehicle Strikes Power Pole

CLEVELAND – Around 11:00pm Wednesday, a car traveling northbound in the 4500 block of Cornwallis Road drove off the roadway into a field and struck a power pole. The pole was broken off, however, the wires remained intact with the top portion of the pole dangling in the air.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WNCT

Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

