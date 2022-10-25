Read full article on original website
WITN
jocoreport.com
Suspect Indicted In May 2022 Double Shooting
CLAYTON – A 20 year-old Clayton man has been indicted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, of Everette Avenue, Clayton was named in a criminal indictment by a Johnston County Grand Jury. On May 24, 2022 Flores-Salinas reportedly shot...
jocoreport.com
Police Identify Bicyclist Killed In Traffic Accident
GOLDSBORO – Police in Goldsboro have identified a bicyclist struck and killed. The victim, Gary Allen Edenfield, age 55, of Goldsboro was riding a bicycle in the 1200 block of E. Beech Street around 3:52pm Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle. Edenfield died from his injuries. Police...
cbs17
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
cbs17
cbs17
Oh deer! Rocky Mount police find a visitor in high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning. The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school. The deer broke...
WITN
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago. Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.
Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man wanted after he and other driver were driving, shooting guns at each other
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say was driving across the county with another driver shooting shots at each other. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it has felony charges out for Kendric Knight, of Conetoe, who was driving a Dodge Charger. Deputies...
Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
Death of 15-month-old boy suspicious, Rocky Mount police say
Police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death.
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
cbs17
Man flips car after leading deputies on 100+ mph chase, Edgecombe County deputies say
BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies said they arrested a man after he led them on a chase which ended in him flipping his car. The chase started Tuesday after deputies said they stopped a car for speeding on NC 97 near Dunbar Road. As the deputy approach...
cbs17
Man arrested on felony hit-and-run charge after striking two kids near Erwin parade in mid-October, police confirm
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man previously at-large after hitting two children with his SUV near the Erwin Denim Days Festival and Parade in mid-October has been arrested for felony hit-and-run, police confirmed Wednesday night. The Erwin Police Department confirmed the arrest of 60-year-old Therone Holiday. Holiday hit two...
cbs17
Victims in separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County identified
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
jocoreport.com
Vehicle Strikes Power Pole
CLEVELAND – Around 11:00pm Wednesday, a car traveling northbound in the 4500 block of Cornwallis Road drove off the roadway into a field and struck a power pole. The pole was broken off, however, the wires remained intact with the top portion of the pole dangling in the air.
cbs17
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
Funeral held in Ohio for Hedingham shooting victim, a wife and dog lover
RALEIGH, N.C. — A visitation and funeral service will be held Thursday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Nicole Connors. Connors' life will be celebrated beginning at 9 a.m. in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. A 12 p.m. funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook and WRAL.com. Connors, 52, is one...
Comments / 10