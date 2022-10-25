ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Free Press - TFP

Pinellas County Detectives Investigating Death Of Inmate

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 40-year-old inmate Harry Dussaman. Detectives say Dussaman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.
cw34.com

Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
Citrus County Chronicle

Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest

Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!

TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey officers arrest theft suspect

UPDATE: Port Richey officers have arrested a woman in connection to the felony retail theft. PORT RICHEY, FLA- The Port Richey Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the below pictured subject, in reference to a felony theft. If you have any information, please contact Ofc. D. Peal or Det. D. Howard at 727-816-1919 and reference case #2022-1159. As always, you can remain anonymous.
PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

