Pinellas County Detectives Investigating Death Of Inmate
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 40-year-old inmate Harry Dussaman. Detectives say Dussaman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Spring Hill Man Found Guilty Of Manufacturing And Aiding In Passing Of Counterfeit Bills
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Derrick Kamran Collins , 31, Spring Hill, has been found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRN), aiding and abetting the passing of counterfeit FRN, and possession of counterfeit FRN. Collins faces up to 20 years in federal prison on
Escaped Pinellas County prisoner in custody after hours on the run
Pinellas County deputies are searching for a prisoner who escaped from custody Friday morning.
Escaped felon out of Pinellas County recaptured, back in custody
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
Man found dead on road in Brooksville was murdered for trying to leave gang: deputies
Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder a year after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway.
Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
Tampa police: Man shot, killed after pointing fake gun at someone
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a man was shot and killed after he pointed a fake gun at another man late Thursday in Tampa. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on North Hamner Avenue near West Wood Street. According to the Tampa Police Department, a man in his mid-20s...
One Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Fake Handgun Overnight In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – One man is dead after police say he flashed a fake gun and was shot overnight. On Thursday at 11:28 pm, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Hamner Ave in reference to shots heard in the area. Officers arrived
Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest
Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Florida law enforcement seizes enough fentanyl to kill 2.7 million people
(The Center Square) – A multi-agency undercover fentanyl trafficking investigation in Central Florida led to the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. They seized 11 pounds, enough to kill 2.7 million people, 28 times the number of people living in Polk...
5-Year-Old Boy In Car Shot At By Suspect, Tampa Police Seeking Tips
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police were dispatched to the intersection of N. Oregon Ave and W. Flora St just before 8:00 PM on Wednesday night for the report of the driver of a black, early 2000’s model VW Jetta firing a gun and hitting
St. Pete pastor’s brother accused of attacking child at middle school
The brother of a St. Petersburg pastor has been arrested for child abuse. Court records allege Tommy Ward, 62, pushed and shoved a 12-year-old student at Mount Moriah Christian Fundamental Academy.
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
South Florida commissioner convicted of lying to get into ICE detention center to see lover
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Clare Strout has been convicted of lying to get into the Krome Service Processing Center in order to see her lover who was being held there, prosecutors announced Thursday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!
TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
Pinellas man facing federal charges in murder-for-hire plot
New Federal charges reveal a strange case of fraud, money laundering, and a murder-for-hire plot.
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
Port Richey officers arrest theft suspect
UPDATE: Port Richey officers have arrested a woman in connection to the felony retail theft. PORT RICHEY, FLA- The Port Richey Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the below pictured subject, in reference to a felony theft. If you have any information, please contact Ofc. D. Peal or Det. D. Howard at 727-816-1919 and reference case #2022-1159. As always, you can remain anonymous.
DOJ: Pinellas County man indicted for hiring a hitman to kill witnesses
TAMPA, Fla. — A Pinellas County man was arrested after officials from the Department of Justice said he hired a hitman to kill witnesses. United States Attorney Roger Handberg announced Thursday the indictment charging 24-year-old Alexander Leszczynski of North Redington Beach with one count of murder-for-hire and one count of obstruction of justice.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention: 4 Signs That It’s A Scam
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has received reports of numerous scams, but some scams are more common than others. According to PSO, Scammers can be quite persuasive and try to pass as a legitimate businesses or organizations. Criminals may call or email to
