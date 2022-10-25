Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
wjhl.com
The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee
(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
Tennessee Hills co-owner, dad fund new ETSU scholarship
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The co-owner of Tennessee Hills distillery and his father are giving East Tennessee State University (ETSU) $150,000 to start a leadership academy and scholarship fund at the school’s College of Business and Technology. The Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy will fund scholarships for rising seniors and graduate students. The first cohort […]
Kingsport Times-News
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP — What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for skydiver Richard Sheffield held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,500 jumps to...
Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
The Tomahawk
Care and compassion thrive in Johnson County
Johnson County Cancer Support Group Administrator Flo Bellamy, with a volunteer, collect donations at one of the organization’s recent traffic-stop fundraiser. Photo by Tamas Mondovics. As national cancer awareness month, October wears many hats. October 8 was World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, focusing on several advance plans and...
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Va. Governor Youngkin visits Bristol, sees opportunity in Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Bristol Wednesday and said he sees opportunity for economic development in Southwest Virginia, but it will take collaboration. Youngkin spoke to a room full of the region’s legislative, business and education leaders at the Bristol Train Station as part of the Cardinal News Speaker Series. “This […]
Tri-Cities car show slated for Saturday at JC AutoNation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Car enthusiasts are invited to show off their hot rods at The Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet at AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway Saturday. The event will crank into gear at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Thousands of cars are expected at the meet; the VIP section […]
Kingsport Times-News
City prepares itself for snow
KINGSPORT — The city has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine on hand as winter approaches, Kingsport officials said. “We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
Kingsport Times-News
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
South Fork Utility customers without water
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District reported that water main breaks continue to affect most of its customers. On Thursday, a spokesperson with the utility company told News Channel 11 that several water main breaks caused water outages to an unknown amount of customers. The utility serves about 3,000 customers east of […]
Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized. Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw. Some of the headstones were damaged. Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on […]
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
