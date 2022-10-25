ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Enterprise

Past TOY gets honored, finally

Bonita Andrews, a retired Martin County Schools (MCS) teacher, was recently honored at a luncheon held at the Shamrock in Williamston. North Carolina friends, family members and former colleagues came out to honor her. Among those in attendance were three former Edna Andrews School principals – Clarence Pointe, Deborah Horton and Phil Griffin. Andrews was selected as “Teacher of the Year” for Edna Andrews School by her colleagues for the...
WILLIAMSTON, NC

