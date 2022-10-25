ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Kyle is a hero
3d ago

bostonrealestatetimes.com

Calare Properties Acquires 35-Acre Industrial Campus in Bridgewater

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Calare Properties (Calare) has closed on the purchase of 35-55 Scotland Blvd., a well-positioned industrial campus in Bridgewater, MA. The portfolio consists of four high-bay warehouses located across 27.2 acres, along with an 8.5-acre site primed for development. The financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
vineyardgazette.com

West Tisbury Opposes Power Line Herbicides

Opposition to the use of herbicides around Eversource power lines continued at a meeting of the West Tisbury select board on Wednesday night, when the board determined to send a letter opposing the practice to the state Department of Agricultural Resources. The issue was brought to the board by Laura...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Land Trust, in partnership with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Michael R. Cramer Center on Route 149 in Marstons Mills. The center will host educational workshops while providing a storage and maintenance space. It was...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
capeandislands.org

Drought conditions improve with a lot of rain on the Cape and Islands this October

Rain totals across the region have already surpassed the average rain amounts for October — in some cases tripling the monthly average. The Chatham Airport weather station recorded more than 9 inches of rain this month, compared to the average of about 3 inches. The National Weather Service reports that a station on Nantucket received more than 8 inches so far this month, about double the average amount for October.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
ORLEANS, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
capeandislands.org

Sandwich Boardwalk may be delayed; engraved planks could cost $300-$500

The reopening of the Sandwich Boardwalk may have to be pushed back a year, to the summer of 2024, according to Assistant Town Manager Heather B. Harper. Reconstruction of the iconic footbridge across Mill Creek and the boardwalk through the salt marsh to Town Neck Beach requires state and federal permits, which are still pending.
SANDWICH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Fairhaven ConCom

Pursuant to Chapter 22 of the Acts of 2022, these public hearings will be conducted via remote means. Members of the public who wish to access the meeting may do so in the following manner:. or CALL 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 869 5315 5076. Passcode: 633695. No in-person attendance of members...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Early morning fire breaks out in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Fire Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 2:15 AM Friday morning, a Patrolman on routine area patrol was alerted to a fire coming from a residence on Surrey Lane in East Falmouth. The resident was awoken by the smoke detectors sounding in the home. He attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Patrolman evacuated the resident without injury.
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Company Investigating Alleged Seafood Theft

NEW BEDFORD — The alleged theft of a large amount of seafood from a New Bedford business late last week is being handled internally rather than by police. Police confirmed that a patrol unit was sent to 16 Hassey St., the location of Northern Wind premises, for a reported larceny just before noon on Friday, Oct. 21.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

