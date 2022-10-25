Read full article on original website
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Listen to a Previously Unreleased Beach Boys Song
Back in 1972, when the Beach Boys were working on putting together their Holland album, the Dennis Wilson track “Carry Me Home” wound up on the cutting room floor. But thanks to bootlegged versions of the song, which tells the story of a soldier dying in the Vietnam War, it’s become a beloved deep cut — one that fans have been demanding to be officially released for decades now. Today, the wait is finally over.
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
Products of the Week: Buffing Bars, NYT Merch and a Bottled Negroni Sbagliato
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Soft Services drops a new spiced soap, Knickerbocker goes to print, and St. Agrestis bottles the internet’s favorite cocktail.
25 Menswear Brands Every Stylish Guy Should Know
The landscape of men’s fashion is vast. From Gap and Levi’s to Balenciaga and Gucci, there are menswear brands, labels and houses for every niche and crevice of men’s style. When it comes to selecting the right clothing, the problem for the everyday guy isn’t one of supply, but of knowing where to look. Even for the tapped-in fellas who might know their Tom Ford from their Thom Browne, the seemingly non-stop salvo of hip new brands popping up on the daily is exhausting to keep up with.
