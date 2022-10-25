Read full article on original website
Bryon M Hovermale was full of life and never met a stranger
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.-A funeral service for Bryon Mitchell Hovermale, 60, will be held Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Hovermale passed away Oct. 24 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Born April 14, 1962 in Fort Morgan, Colo., he was...
Prime location a major asset for rental cottages
Ailsa Village boasts 130 cottages and attributes its success to its prime location in the Myrtle Beach area. The housing development of cottages for rent is conveniently nestled beside Legends Golf Resort off U.S. 501. Construction on the property began in 2021 and finished in July. There are a total of 130 three-bedroom cottages, with 54 cottages currently available to rent.
North Myrtle Beach not ready to give up on season yet, claims spirited win over Seahawks
North Myrtle Beach entered its regular season finale Friday night with one win on the season, riding a nine-quarter scoreless streak. But against their neighboring rival to the south, the Chiefs were giving no quarter at The Hank. Two goal-line stands in the first half among four fourth-down stops in...
Myrtle Beach man accused of shooting at police, holding woman hostage appears in court
A Myrtle Beach man accused of taking his wife hostage and then firing at police during an hours-long standoff Tuesday will remain incarcerated. Myrtle Beach Chief City Judge Joi Page declined to set bond on most of the charges during a hearing Thursday. William Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, is...
Man arrested after Myrtle Beach police standoff had held a woman hostage for two days
The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Driver dies in collision with 18-wheeler near Nichols
The driver of a Honda sedan died Wednesday morning after a collision with an 18-wheeler near Nichols, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Nick Pye said a 2018 International tractor trailer going south on S.C. Highway 9 around 5:40 a.m. collided with the Honda Sedan, which was traveling west on North Nichols Highway.
City of Halloween fun ends soon. How to enjoy the last bit of spooky season in Conway
The City of Halloween will return to the City of Conway next week, but locals and visitors still have a chance to take advantage of spooky events. “It’s bittersweet,” said city administrator Adam Emrick. “October is a long month and we crammed so much into it.”. Emrick...
North Myrtle Beach High volleyball team advances to 4A lower state championship
After dropping a nip-and-tuck set against James Island Wednesday in the 4A lower state semifinals, the North Myrtle Beach volleyball team stormed back in three straight sets to win the match and advance to the lower state finals next week. The Chiefs will host Lucy Beckham from Mt. Pleasant on...
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Myrtle Beach (4-5, 1-3) at North Myrtle Beach (1-8, 0-4) Broadcast | WPDE 15.2; Myrtle Beach: WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com. Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 6. About the game | North Myrtle Beach has been in some lopsided football games, so it’s no big shock that...
Carolina Forest volleyball team falls in lower state semifinal match
The Carolina Forest volleyball team had a shot at school history Thursday night, but the Lexington High Lady Wildcats stood in the way. The two teams met in the 5A lower state semifinal match, the third round of the state playoffs. Carolina Forest had never made it past the third round in previous seasons.
Coastal Carolina's crucial condensed stretch against Sun Belt's giant slayers has arrived
CONWAY | On Sept. 10, a two-game, six-day stretch in late October and early November became a period that could define Coastal Carolina’s season. On that Week 2 date in the college football season, Marshall went to South Bend, Indiana, and defeated Notre Dame 26-21 when the Irish were ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll, and Appalachian State went into College Station, Texas, and upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14.
‘It was quick. We were in and out.’ Early voting takes off in Horry County
Residents sporting their “I voted” stickers can be seen all around Horry County this week as early voting began Monday with thousands of people casting ballots. Sandy Martin, the registration and elections director with the county, said it is “off to a good start.”. “We are expecting...
