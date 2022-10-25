Images of Diwali: The Festival of Lights

Yesterday marked the start of the five-day festival of Diwali, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs around the world. During Diwali, originally a harvest festival, lamps are lit to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Families gather, fireworks are set off, candles and oil lamps are lit, and prayers for prosperity are offered to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Collected below are images from this year’s festival, as celebrants color their world, give prayers, and wish one another a happy Diwali.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

A woman lights earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at her house in Guwahati, India, on October 24, 2022. # Biju Boro / AFP / Getty

Sikh devotees light candles at sunset during the Diwali Festival at the illuminated Gurudwara Bangla Sahib temple in New Delhi, India, on October 24, 2022. # Imtiyaz Khan / Anadolu Agency / Getty

A potter makes and sells earthen lamps ahead of Diwali, along a roadside in New Delhi on October 18, 2022. # Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty

A farmer cultivates lotus flowers in a reservoir ahead of the Diwali festival in Bhopal, India, on October 23, 2022. # Gagan Nayar / AFP / Getty

A woman selling flowers waits for customers at a marketplace, ahead of Diwali in Mumbai on October 22, 2022. # Niharika Kulkarni / Reuters

Shoppers fill a street in a market area ahead of Diwali, in Chennai, India, on October 22, 2022. # Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty

People buy jewelry on the occasion of Dhanteras ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at a store in Amritsar, India, on October 22, 2022. # Narinder Nanu / AFP / Getty

Devotees offer prayers during Diwali at a temple in Yangon, Myanmar, on October 24, 2022. # AFP / Getty

A devotee holds an oil lamp while offering prayers during Diwali at a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 24, 2022. # Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty

Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of the river Sarayu on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, on October 23, 2022. # Sanjay Kanojia / AFP / Getty

Children watch firecrackers exploding on the eve of Diwali at an orphanage in Jammu, India, on October 23, 2022. # Channi Anand / AP

Homes are decorated with lanterns and lights during Diwali in Mumbai on October 24, 2022. # Rafiq Maqbool / AP

Devotees attend prayers inside a temple during Diwali celebrations in Srinagar, Kashmir, on October 24, 2022. # Faisal Khan / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Residents light firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, on October 24, 2022. # Amarjeet Kumar Singh / Anadolu Agency / Getty

A boy lights fireworks to celebrate Diwali in Guwahati, India, on October 24, 2022. # Anupam Nath / AP

Indians light sparklers while celebrating Diwali in Bur Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 24, 2022. # Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty

Hindus arriving from Malaysia and neighboring countries gather at the Batu Caves to perform a morning prayer ceremony and celebrate the first day of the Diwali festival in Malaysia on October 24, 2022. # Syaiful Redzuan / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Devotees light earthen oil lamps at a temple during Diwali celebrations in Srinagar, Kashmir, on October 24, 2022. # Faisal Khan / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Devotees light oil lamps while offering prayers during Diwali at a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 24, 2022. # Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty

People take part in Diwali celebrations at the Hindu Center of Charlotte, in North Carolina, on October 24, 2022. # Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency / Getty

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.