ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

Images of Diwali: The Festival of Lights

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago

Yesterday marked the start of the five-day festival of Diwali, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs around the world. During Diwali, originally a harvest festival, lamps are lit to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Families gather, fireworks are set off, candles and oil lamps are lit, and prayers for prosperity are offered to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Collected below are images from this year’s festival, as celebrants color their world, give prayers, and wish one another a happy Diwali.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUYvI_0im5qRNa00
A woman lights earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at her house in Guwahati, India, on October 24, 2022. # Biju Boro / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRIjg_0im5qRNa00
Sikh devotees light candles at sunset during the Diwali Festival at the illuminated Gurudwara Bangla Sahib temple in New Delhi, India, on October 24, 2022. # Imtiyaz Khan / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJAzn_0im5qRNa00
A potter makes and sells earthen lamps ahead of Diwali, along a roadside in New Delhi on October 18, 2022. # Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jurvA_0im5qRNa00
A farmer cultivates lotus flowers in a reservoir ahead of the Diwali festival in Bhopal, India, on October 23, 2022. # Gagan Nayar / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357QWG_0im5qRNa00
A woman selling flowers waits for customers at a marketplace, ahead of Diwali in Mumbai on October 22, 2022. # Niharika Kulkarni / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7mCI_0im5qRNa00
Shoppers fill a street in a market area ahead of Diwali, in Chennai, India, on October 22, 2022. # Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmfEF_0im5qRNa00
People buy jewelry on the occasion of Dhanteras ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at a store in Amritsar, India, on October 22, 2022. # Narinder Nanu / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ociea_0im5qRNa00
Devotees offer prayers during Diwali at a temple in Yangon, Myanmar, on October 24, 2022. # AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GW5rz_0im5qRNa00
A devotee holds an oil lamp while offering prayers during Diwali at a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 24, 2022. # Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRIw2_0im5qRNa00
Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of the river Sarayu on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, on October 23, 2022. # Sanjay Kanojia / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bykej_0im5qRNa00
Children watch firecrackers exploding on the eve of Diwali at an orphanage in Jammu, India, on October 23, 2022. # Channi Anand / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fjn6x_0im5qRNa00
Homes are decorated with lanterns and lights during Diwali in Mumbai on October 24, 2022. # Rafiq Maqbool / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4fjU_0im5qRNa00
Devotees attend prayers inside a temple during Diwali celebrations in Srinagar, Kashmir, on October 24, 2022. # Faisal Khan / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mcO_0im5qRNa00
Residents light firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, on October 24, 2022. # Amarjeet Kumar Singh / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVKzk_0im5qRNa00
A boy lights fireworks to celebrate Diwali in Guwahati, India, on October 24, 2022. # Anupam Nath / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTrwn_0im5qRNa00
Indians light sparklers while celebrating Diwali in Bur Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 24, 2022. # Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B70os_0im5qRNa00
Hindus arriving from Malaysia and neighboring countries gather at the Batu Caves to perform a morning prayer ceremony and celebrate the first day of the Diwali festival in Malaysia on October 24, 2022. # Syaiful Redzuan / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9xpa_0im5qRNa00
Devotees light earthen oil lamps at a temple during Diwali celebrations in Srinagar, Kashmir, on October 24, 2022. # Faisal Khan / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0ic6_0im5qRNa00
Devotees light oil lamps while offering prayers during Diwali at a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 24, 2022. # Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkpPQ_0im5qRNa00
People take part in Diwali celebrations at the Hindu Center of Charlotte, in North Carolina, on October 24, 2022. # Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency / Getty

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

What Europe’s COVID Wave Means for the U.S.

Winter is coming. Again. For the past two years, colder temperatures have brought seasonal COVID upticks, which turned into massive waves when ill-timed new variants emerged. In Western Europe, the first part of that story certainly seems to be playing out again. Cases and hospitalizations started going up last month. No new variant has become dominant yet, but experts are monitoring a pair of potentially troubling viral offshoots called BQ.1 and XBB. “We have the seasonal rise that’s in motion already,” says Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern, in Switzerland. If one of these new variants comes in on top of that, Europe could end up with yet another double whammy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

I Didn’t Want My Children to Know—And Then I Did

For many years, Achut Deng’s survival required her to focus, not on the multiple tragedies and near-death experiences that she had endured before reaching the age of 10, but on the safety and stability that she was precariously striving toward. So when she had children of her own, eventually building a middle-class life in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she decided to protect their innocence—an innocence she herself was never afforded—and keep her story to herself. Or, at least, she tried.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Atlantic

Germany Is Arguing With Itself Over Ukraine

Last February, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood up in the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, and made a remarkable speech. Scholz, a Social Democrat without much of a track record on military issues, told his country—conditioned since the 1990s to believe that it no longer needed a real army—that he would add 100 billion euros to the defense budget this year. Germany, he said, needed “airplanes that fly, ships that can set out to sea and soldiers who are optimally equipped for their missions.” He declared that decades of increasing dependence on Russian energy would cease and that Germany would begin preparing alternatives. And after weeks of refusing to send weapons to Ukraine, he declared that Germany would now be sending anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles.
CBS San Francisco

Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food."  Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali

Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali."It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the...
CHINO HILLS, CA
grid.news

World in Photos: More than 1 billion people, bathed in the light of Diwali

It’s a holiday celebrated by more than a billion people each year — Hindus primarily, but Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains as well — and it’s commemorated in many ways: the consumption of sweets, and time spent with family and friends, but above all it’s a celebration bathed in light. The official name, translated from Sanskrit into English, is “the Festival of Lights.”
The Atlantic

The Climate Art Vandals Are Embarrassing

Earlier this month, two young people visiting room 43 of the National Gallery in London shed overcoats to reveal T-shirts printed with the name of their activist group, JUST STOP OIL. Then they poured tomato soup across one of Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflower paintings, turned around, and glued their hands to the wall. “What is worth more: art or life?” one of the activists asked. “Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”
The Atlantic

Kanye West Destroys Himself

“Hatred destroys the hater.” When it comes to anti-Semitism, the questionable cliché is sometimes literally true. That’s because societies that spend their time pursuing and persecuting Jewish bogeymen fail to address the real roots of their concerns, whether they are political, economic, or personal. In practice, this means that those who embrace the conspiratorial currents of anti-Semitism are frequently the authors of their own demise, flailing against phantoms instead of overcoming their challenges.
The Atlantic

School Closures Were a Failed Policy

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Forwarded this newsletter? Sign up here to get it every week. On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress released its first national “report card” since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Why Biden’s Block on Chips to China Is a Big Deal

As the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress wrapped up at the weekend, its general secretary and the country’s president, Xi Jinping, emerged with his new leadership team—loyalists to a man—and with more commanding control over China than any political figure has held in the country for nearly half a century. Having shoved aside his political rivals, Xi can rule over the world’s rising great power virtually uncontested.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

The Media Are Still Making the Same Mistake With Trump

Bob Woodward has a new Donald Trump book out. It’s called The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews With President Donald Trump. It’s an audiobook with recordings of the Trump interviews that Woodward conducted for the second of Woodward’s three earlier Trump books. Two days before the release of Woodward’s The Trump Tapes, Woodward’s home base, The Washington Post, published a Woodward essay, adapted from Woodward’s The Trump Tapes, on the importance of Woodward’s The Trump Tapes. Woodward has never before released “raw interviews or full transcripts of my work,” Woodward reveals in the Post essay adapted from Woodward’s The Trump Tapes. But Woodward has taken this unprecedented step in his new audiobook because Woodward’s The Trump Tapes is “central to understanding Trump as he is poised to seek the presidency again,” Woodward explains in the Post essay adapted from Woodward’s The Trump Tapes. “You cannot separate Trump from his voice,” Woodward explains. “Trump’s voice magnifies his presence.”
The Atlantic

The Infinite Possibilities in a Tiny Smudge From Outer Space

If alien astronomers observed our solar system from a distance 4.5 billion years ago, they would have seen a star surrounded by primordial gas and dust. That material, arranged in a narrow but dense disk, whirled round and round the young star. Over time, its particles collided and formed clumps. Gravity smoothed the jagged edges of the biggest ones to make planets and moons, and left the bits and pieces to become asteroids and comets.
The Atlantic

House of the Dragon Actually Pulled It Off

This story contains spoilers for the entire first season of House of the Dragon. One of the most common complaints about serialized television in the streaming era is that it moves far too slowly. Whole seasons contain plotlines that probably could fit within one episode; characters spend a year getting ready to do something. I watched every episode of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with my arms crossed grumpily, astonished that such an expensive production dared to have little to no narrative momentum for most of its running time. House of the Dragon, its big-budget fantasy rival on HBO, leans into the opposite extreme. If anything, the show has felt rushed, jumping madly through time and sacrificing some character development for the sake of plot, plot, plot.
The Atlantic

What to Cheer About in the Sentencing of Steve Bannon

The famously logorrheic Steve Bannon finally found a reason to shut up, and it’s going to get him locked up. Bannon, the former éminence grise (and grease) to Donald Trump, was sentenced today to four months in prison for contempt of Congress, stemming from his refusal to testify to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and Trump’s attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election. He’ll also be fined $6,500.
The Atlantic

What a Racist Slur Does to the Body

A few weeks ago, I was on a flight from Washington, D.C., to Charlotte, North Carolina. Amid an airline ecosystem rife with cancellations, delays, and overbookings, I was relieved to find the trip relatively uneventful. The crew was on time, the pilots were accounted for, and the weather was clear—the sky a vast and uninterrupted blanket of blue.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

An Unholy Alliance Between Ye, Musk, and Trump

What do you get the contrarian billionaire who has everything? Try a social network to call their own. It certainly seems like the hot new thing. Almost one year ago, Donald Trump, freshly banned from mainstream platforms, ginned up a Twitter clone called Truth Social, which he claimed would constitute the first “non-cancellable” global community. Elon Musk appears to be going through with his acquisition of Twitter. And earlier this week, many awoke to the news that Ye, formerly Kanye West, plans to acquire Parler after getting the boot from Instagram and Twitter over anti-Semitic rants. If the deal does happen, he’ll inherit the social-media equivalent of a gutted city mall filled with the echoing cries of January 6 defendants and racists.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

How the U.K. Became One of the Poorest Countries in Western Europe

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The past few months have been rough for the United Kingdom. Energy prices are soaring. National inflation has breached double digits. The longest-serving British monarch has died. The shortest-serving prime minister has quit.
The Independent

Charles appoints Sunak as PM during palace audience featuring Diwali sweets

The nation’s first Hindu Prime Minister was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by the King and in a touching gesture, Diwali sweets were on offer.Charles performed his duty as head of state and formally appointed the new Conservative leader as the country’s third prime minister this year after a tumultuous few weeks.The two men met in the palace’s lavish 1844 Room and on a table were a selection of sweet treats marking Diwali – a five-day “Festival of Lights” celebrated this week by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, marking the triumph of good over evil.Mr Sunak’s rise to power has prompted a...
The Atlantic

How to Learn About Jews From Jews, Rather Than the People Who Hate Them

Jews make up 2 percent of the American population, and just 0.2 percent of the world population. In practice, this means that most people have never met one. What the average person knows of Jews, they know from received cultural stereotypes, television, and the internet. The consequences of this are regularly evident in our public discourse, where ignorant and ill-intentioned ideas about Jews abound. That’s why this newsletter has spent the last three weeks covering anti-Semitism—from the Ivy League to Kanye West—and could easily continue doing so this week. But focusing on the negative ways that outsiders misrepresent Jews has the unfortunate effect of shrinking the Jewish experience to the hampered horizons of their haters. In actuality, Jews are a proud and diverse people who have thrived for millennia, and whose collective experience is far richer than simply surviving oppression. When we view Jewish existence through the lens of anti-Jewish prejudice, we lose the very elements of it that have enabled the tradition to repeatedly overcome efforts to stifle it.
The Atlantic

The Words About Ukraine That Americans Need to Hear

“Deeds, not words,” is the motto of the 22nd Infantry Regiment, a credo that befits a fighting unit that has seen service from the Civil War to Iraq. But wars are won by words as well as deeds, which is one of the reasons why President John F. Kennedy said of Winston Churchill that he “mobilized the English language and sent it into battle.” And now, in Ukraine, the United States and the West in general need much better words to put into the fight in addition to the long-range artillery and guided missiles, air-defense systems and drones, accurate artillery shells and bullets that they are shipping—belatedly, insufficiently, occasionally hesitantly—into battle.
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

111K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy