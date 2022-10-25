Read full article on original website
4 Teens Killed In Stolen Car Wreck, Potentially Attempting TikTok’s ‘Kia Challenge’
A group of teens in Buffalo, New York, had their young lives tragically cut short after they were ejected from a stolen vehicle they had crashed. The youngest deceased victim, Harper, was tragically set to celebrate her 15th birthday on Nov. 1; she was also a mother who leaves behind a young daughter.
Teen charged in fatal crash could face more charges
The teen, who has been released from custody, faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property.
3 arrests in internet probe
State Police say an investigation into Internet Crimes Against Children nets three arrests. Trooper say the investigations took place in Amherst and Depew.
16-year-old driver in Monday's fatal accident on Rte. 33 arraigned Friday
The 16-year-old male driver of the fatal crash on the Rte. 33 inbound ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway this past Monday was in Family Court on Friday for arraignment. Read more here:
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
Kia plans to distribute steering wheel locks in wake of deadly Buffalo crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you drive a Kia and are worried about your vehicle getting stolen because of a new social media trend, the automaker is working on a solution. Kia America told News 4 that they plan on working with local law enforcement agencies to get free steering wheel locks in the hands […]
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
16-year-old pleads guilty for bringing loaded gun inside school
The district attorney's office said on December 16, 2021, Buffalo police responded to the Bennett Community School Campus on Main Street to investigate the report of a gun inside the school.
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
Four Niagara Falls residents charged in alleged narcotics conspiracy
Michael Pryor, 25, Shawn Pryor, 31, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of whom live in the Falls, were identified as either members or associates of the Crips, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an October shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue.
Teen victims in expressway crash in Buffalo identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl. Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school. The Monday...
Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
Town of Cheektowaga delays overnight parking ban
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that the overnight parking ban has been delayed in the Town of Cheektowaga. In working with the Highway Superintendent and Chief of Police, it was determined that police will not enforce the ban until the snow season starts. Warnings of the regulations may be issued but […]
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
