Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
AMHERST, NY
YourErie

Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway

Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen victims in expressway crash in Buffalo identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl. Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school. The Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Town of Cheektowaga delays overnight parking ban

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that the overnight parking ban has been delayed in the Town of Cheektowaga. In working with the Highway Superintendent and Chief of Police, it was determined that police will not enforce the ban until the snow season starts. Warnings of the regulations may be issued but […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY

