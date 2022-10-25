ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts ranked among safest states in America

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wd3Eb_0im5qJZ000

MASSACHUSETTS — Massachusetts has been ranked as among the safest states in America, according to a new report.

Mass shootings, terrorist attacks, hate crimes, natural disasters and COVID-19 have been making U.S. headlines all year long and putting Americans in danger, WalletHub highlighted in its report on 2022′s Safest States in America.

Currently in 2022, around 204,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and 15,200 died from gun violence, according to the personal-finance website.

The ranking compared all 50 states across 53 different key metrics grouped into 5 different categories.

The metrics ranged from Americans who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Massachusetts was ranked safest in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel and in share of uninsured population.

Among Massachusetts these are the Top 10 safest states:

  1. Vermont
  2. Maine
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Utah
  5. Hawaii
  6. Massachusetts
  7. Connecticut
  8. Minnesota
  9. Washington
  10. Rhode Island

For the full report visit the link here.

Comments / 9

SSPA
3d ago

this is typical fake nonsense. Depends where in Mass you live, as some of its biggest cities are in the top 20 most dangerous in the country

Reply(2)
4
Comments / 0

