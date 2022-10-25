ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
Matzie: $7 million secured to boost Beaver County projects in Ambridge, Hopewell and Aliquippa

(AMBRIDGE, Pa.) New funding of $7 million secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support major projects in Ambridge, Hopewell and Aliquippa, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced today. Matzie, D-Beaver, said the funding includes $4.5 million to Centria Enterprises LLC for Phase I work on the Ambridge Community Center...
Aliquippa City Council Approves Ordinance 3 of 2022

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City Council met at a work session on Wednesday night and an ordinance was approved authorizing the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Municipal Authority of the City of Aliquippa. The amendment was necessary due to a clerical correction ,Solicitor Myron Sainovich told council.
Friday’s AMBC: Rocco Cozza, Esq.

Rocco Cozza, Founder of the Cozza Law Group and co-host of “The Entrepreneur Life” on Saturdays, joins Matt Drzik for a discussion about his practice as an entertainment lawyer and journey as an entrepreneur. The conversation will take place following the 8:30 news on A.M. Beaver County. Plus,...
Ambridge Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury on Narcotics and Firearms Charges

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 41-year-old Maurice Mosely Jr of Ambridge has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws. The four-count Indictment was returned on Oct. 25, 2022. According to Indictment, on or about July 21, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2021, Mosely,...
Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree

(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
Route 65 Lane Restrictions Today, Monday in Baden

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Baden Borough, Beaver County will continue Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Johnson Avenue and State Street from 9 a.m. to...
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Night Three Car Accident in Industry

(Industry , Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said Friday afternoon that 19-year-old Mariah Sambol was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry Wednesday night. Two other people were also injured in the accident and their condition is not known.
Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought

(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
One Person Killed and Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash in Industry

(Industry , Pa.) One person killed and two others injured after a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry last night. The accident happened near the intersection with Barclay Hill Road. The identity of the person who died has not been released nor...
Beaver Falls Puts Wrap On MAC Title, Defeats Western Beaver 44-8

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Another Halloween weekend, another matchup between two top teams in Class 2A, and a result all too familiar. The Beaver Falls Tigers (9-1) defeated the Western Beaver Golden Beavers (7-3) on Friday night at Reeves Stadium 44-8, wrapping up the Midwestern Athletic Conference title in Class 2A at 7-0. The Tigers have now won three straight decisions against Western, with the previous two victories taking place in the first round of the 2020 and 2021 WPIAL Playoffs.
Aliquippa Wins Parkway, Ends Central Valley Win Streak At 36

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Mike Warfield had won multiple WPIAL titles, PIAA titles, and bouts of adversity as head coach of the Aliquippa Quips. But he had never defeated the Central Valley Warriors. That changed on October 28, 2022. 21 unanswered points in the third quarter elevated the Quips (9-0)...
CCBC Players of Game: Western Beaver @ Beaver Falls 10/28/22

WBVP-AM 1230 and 99.3 FM’s Bruce Frey and Eddy Crow had the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Tigers won over the Golden Beavers 44-8. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Western Beaver:...
