Ex-Manchester United Star: What Is Wrong With Marcus Rashford's Finishing?

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has given his opinion on how Marcus Rashford can improve his finishing.

Marcus Rashford has been a huge fan favourite since he burst onto the scene as a teenager but he has faced some tough times at the club - and his fair share of critics to go along with them.

The star has a great record overall at the club; with 316 appearances, 98 goals and 61 assists to date. However, last season was his worst yet in terms of numbers and most agree it was the same with his general performance as well. He scored only five goals and made two assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Englishman has been much improved this season, though, and there are talks of him potentially signing an extension on his contract.

Louis Saha, who used to play as a striker for the club, said the following to GGRecon : "He’s spent most of his life at the club and knows that over the past year-and-a-half that he’s not been playing to the standards he should.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"It’s not disrespectful for the club to wait a little bit before offering him a new contract because they will want to see how he performs. The nature of those contracts is a big deal for the club as it’s not as if it’s small money.

“It’s all about stats. If six months ago Marcus Rashford was scoring 15 goals, playing really well and being involved in England squads, then this deal would have been done.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"He has shown concern and many people believed that he wasn’t enjoying his football anymore. Now that is not the case and he’s showing everybody how talented he is and what a big player he can become.

He finished, suggesting there may be a specific weakness in the way he prefers to shoot: “At the moment, he prefers to strike the ball in such a way that it’s very powerful, but there’s no guarantee that you’re going to score a goal when you’re thrashing the ball in the direction of the goalkeeper."

"As a forward, I believe he needs an approach where he’s a killer in front of goal as he’d be unstoppable then as he will get five or six chances a game.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon