ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Ex-Manchester United Star: What Is Wrong With Marcus Rashford's Finishing?

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZimiO_0im5q8wG00

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has given his opinion on how Marcus Rashford can improve his finishing.

Marcus Rashford has been a huge fan favourite since he burst onto the scene as a teenager but he has faced some tough times at the club - and his fair share of critics to go along with them.

The star has a great record overall at the club; with 316 appearances, 98 goals and 61 assists to date. However, last season was his worst yet in terms of numbers and most agree it was the same with his general performance as well. He scored only five goals and made two assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGlGM_0im5q8wG00

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Englishman has been much improved this season, though, and there are talks of him potentially signing an extension on his contract.

Louis Saha, who used to play as a striker for the club, said the following to GGRecon : "He’s spent most of his life at the club and knows that over the past year-and-a-half that he’s not been playing to the standards he should.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"It’s not disrespectful for the club to wait a little bit before offering him a new contract because they will want to see how he performs. The nature of those contracts is a big deal for the club as it’s not as if it’s small money.

“It’s all about stats. If six months ago Marcus Rashford was scoring 15 goals, playing really well and being involved in England squads, then this deal would have been done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXnoS_0im5q8wG00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"He has shown concern and many people believed that he wasn’t enjoying his football anymore. Now that is not the case and he’s showing everybody how talented he is and what a big player he can become.

He finished, suggesting there may be a specific weakness in the way he prefers to shoot: “At the moment, he prefers to strike the ball in such a way that it’s very powerful, but there’s no guarantee that you’re going to score a goal when you’re thrashing the ball in the direction of the goalkeeper."

"As a forward, I believe he needs an approach where he’s a killer in front of goal as he’d be unstoppable then as he will get five or six chances a game.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man Utd vs Sheriff Europa League result and final score tonight as Cristiano Ronaldo strikes – live

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting lineup as they sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday.Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United’s third goal after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.United are in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of their visit to Real Sociedad in their final pool game next week, where...
Yardbarker

“Like a young Cristiano” – Paul Scholes heaps praise on Manchester United star

Paul Scholes was full of praise for Manchester United Alejandro Garnacho after his performance in the Europa League on Thursday. Erik ten Hag handed Garnacho his first senior start for Manchester United against FC Sheriff in the Europa League. The young winger didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he was a constant threat on the left-hand side.
Yardbarker

‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star

Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
BBC

T﻿en Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling

Manchester United manager E﻿rik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. H﻿ere are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
ESPN

Man United's Ronaldo back with squad, Varane doubtful for World Cup - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be part of the squad to face FC Sheriff on Thursday but also said Raphael Varane's injury means he is in doubt for the World Cup. Ronaldo returned to training with the first-team squad on Tuesday after being dropped...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has acknowledged that it will take time to add goals to his side's developing game, in hampered progress thanks to the continued absence of Anthony Martial.The season has been bumpy but the Red Devils have so far enjoyed several wins over the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and table-topping Arsenal, leaving them sixth ahead of a home game against West Ham on Sunday, 30 October."To develop the team takes time,” the football manager said.“You can’t go from zero to 100."Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo back in Man United squad for Europa League clash after one-game punishmentJordan Pickford defends ‘brilliant’ Gareth Southgate ahead of World CupPablo Mari ‘in hospital but seems okay’ after being stabbed in Milan, Arteta says
Yardbarker

Watch: Marcus Rashford Scores Great Goal, Manchester United 2-0 Sheriff

Manchester United have now surely secured the three points against Sheriff. Marcus Rashford has added to the scoring in the UEFA Europa League. The Englishman came on at half time to replace Antony and scored within 20 minutes. Luke Shaw provided the assist for Rashford’s great header. You can...
Daily Mail

PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bagged two goals each, while Kai Havertz's screamer helped Chelsea secure qualification... so which other stars from round five make our Champions League team of the week?

The fifth round of the Champions League group stage yet again provided some scintillating displays. Some teams fared better than others, with PSG and Liverpool cruising to impressive victories while Juventus and Real Madrid were bested when they visited Benfica and RB Leipzig respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham were...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Napoli director rules out Ronaldo

Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport), external. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport -...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy