Pretending to be police, suspect forced way into house, sexually assaulted resident, Alabama police say

Alabama police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who they said pretended to be a police officer and forced his way into a residence and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

Loxley, Alabama, police said the white male suspect reportedly was yelling “police” as he banged on the homeowner’s door in the predawn hours Thursday. As the resident, a 49-year-old female attempted to open the door, the man forced entry and struck her on the head with what the victim described as a small club or bat.

Once inside the residence, the woman fought with the assailant, who eventually sexually assaulted her, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall. The victim estimated the man to be in his early to mid 40s with dark hair cut short. He had a stud earring in his right ear.

She also said he had a Jesus fish tattoo on his lower left forearm, just above his watch.

Police asked if anyone knows him or his location please contact Loxley Police Department at 251-964-6000, option 1. Police warned residents not to approach the suspect, but to call law enforcement immediately.