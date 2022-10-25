ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkinville, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation

MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Jamestown woman killed at High Point hotel; suspect in custody, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman has died after a shooting at a hotel in High Point. According to police, it happened Friday around 1 a.m. Police say they responded to the assault call to the Super 8 Hotel by Wyndham on Regency Drive. Upon arrival, they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown, suffering from gunshot wounds.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
wfmynews2.com

19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WJHL

Boone man accused of kidnapping, strangling woman

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police accuse a Boone man of committing multiple violent offenses, including assault by strangulation and assault on a woman. A news release from the Boone Police Department on Wednesday revealed authorities arrested Cosean Patrick Patterson, 29, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Summer Drive area after the victim reported he physically […]
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police standoff ends into a peaceful arrest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said it has peacefully resolved a confrontation with a suspect who fired shots in a neighborhood. Officers said they responded to a shooting on Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect locked themselves inside...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police searching for 2 suspects after teen shot during robbery on West Clemmonsville Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects after a teen was shot in the arm during a robbery in Winston-Salem on Wednesay, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 2:43 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to Wyandotte Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old lying […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

One dead after fatal crash on i-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash has left one pedestrian dead in Greensboro. Watch more headlines in the video above. This happened near Guilford College. Interstate 40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South was shut down. Cars were being diverted due to the car crash. Greensboro Police report at...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy