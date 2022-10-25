Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
Related
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation
MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
Four accused of running a chop shop in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were arrested after an investigation into several reported larcenies from farms and rural residences throughout northern Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office. A search warrant was issued after authorities investigated break-ins involving vehicle and motor parts. Investigators identified the suspects and...
WXII 12
Jamestown woman killed at High Point hotel; suspect in custody, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman has died after a shooting at a hotel in High Point. According to police, it happened Friday around 1 a.m. Police say they responded to the assault call to the Super 8 Hotel by Wyndham on Regency Drive. Upon arrival, they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woman dies after being shot at High Point hotel, ex-boyfriend in custody
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting has led to a homicide investigation in High Point. According to High Point Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Friday they were called about an assault at the Super 8 on Regency Road. When officers got to the scene they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown. […]
WXII 12
Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
Video appears to show barricade suspect surrendering to Greensboro police
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro neighborhood road reopened after an hours-long barricade situation Wednesday night. Police said the whole thing ended peacefully. Still, many neighbors had to evacuate the area, hoping the danger didn't escalate. Police said shots were fired on Rotherwood Road between Acord Road and Bristol Road.
WBTV
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
WBTV
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been upgraded for a man accused of causing a fatal accident that took the life of a man driving a motorcycle. The crash happened in May. According to police, a driver ran into and broke a pole on South Main St., near Red Acres Road, just after 3:30 a.m. on May 29.
WBTV
Authorities searching for suspect accused of making false bomb threats in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they believe may have been responsible for making false bomb threats on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, an Iredell County Clerk of Court staff member received a call around 2:20 p.m. stating...
wfmynews2.com
19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
Boone man accused of kidnapping, strangling woman
BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police accuse a Boone man of committing multiple violent offenses, including assault by strangulation and assault on a woman. A news release from the Boone Police Department on Wednesday revealed authorities arrested Cosean Patrick Patterson, 29, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Summer Drive area after the victim reported he physically […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police standoff ends into a peaceful arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said it has peacefully resolved a confrontation with a suspect who fired shots in a neighborhood. Officers said they responded to a shooting on Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect locked themselves inside...
WXII 12
15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
Winston-Salem police searching for 2 suspects after teen shot during robbery on West Clemmonsville Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects after a teen was shot in the arm during a robbery in Winston-Salem on Wednesay, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 2:43 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to Wyandotte Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old lying […]
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on US 52 near Germanton Road identified
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit and killed while walking on US 52 near Germanton Road has been identified. Winston-Salem Police Department says that Jerry Lewis Cowan, 65, was killed while walking near southbound US 52 and Germanton Road just after midnight on Oct. 20. A man driving a Volkswagen sedan […]
WXII 12
One dead after fatal crash on i-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash has left one pedestrian dead in Greensboro. Watch more headlines in the video above. This happened near Guilford College. Interstate 40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South was shut down. Cars were being diverted due to the car crash. Greensboro Police report at...
Comments / 4