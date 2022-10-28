ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Predicting the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

By James Parks
We're already nine weeks into the college football season and time to get our first look at what the initial playoff top 25 rankings will look like.

Judging by what the selection committee has done so far, don't expect its first rankings to look exactly like what we have seen up to now.

The selectors don't go strictly by the AP top 25 rankings or the Coaches Poll, instead preferring to start from scratch in a way, using their own judgment and expertise to gauge the best teams in the country up to now.

Here's your look, first at how the selectors create the top 25 rankings, and second at what those rankings might look like.

How the College Football Playoff committee creates the top 25 rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HwOP_0im5ppP700
Looking ahead to the College Football Playoff rankings

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field. The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head scores
  • Results vs. teams in Top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff selectors also use advanced analytics to judge the quality of teams, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

Predicting the first College Football Playoff rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vnl5_0im5ppP700
Predicting the first CFP top 25 rankings

25. NC State. At two losses already, those Ls are to "quality opponents" like Clemson and Syracuse, but the future is anything but certain without quarterback Devin Leary.

24. Cincinnati. Just seven points keep Cincy, a College Football Playoff team last season, from being undefeated. Now on a 6-game win streak, the Bearcats are neck-and-neck with Tulane in the AAC.

23. South Carolina. There are losses to Georgia and Arkansas that weren't close, but the selectors like SEC losses more than any other. Plus, the Gamecocks beat Texas A&M and a ranked Kentucky.

22. Kansas State. The Wildcats won at a then-highly ranked Oklahoma and Texas Tech, and had two "good losses," to Tulane and TCU, both ranked.

21. Tulane. One of two Group of 5 teams that could make the first CFP rankings, the Green Wave leads the AAC race, but there's a big game with Cincinnati coming in the finale if they can stay perfect until then.

20. Kentucky. Wins over then-ranked Florida and Mississippi State don't look as impressive now, plus there's a 10-point loss to an unranked South Carolina and huge tests against UT and Georgia upcoming.

19. Illinois. The favorite in the not-great Big Ten West gets attention for that reason, even if the quality of opponents isn't ideal, but the Illini have a powerful run game to take this team to Indy.

18. North Carolina. A loss at home to ND is the only thing keeping this team from being perfect and it has an elite passer in Drake Maye, key to UNC being in the ACC Coastal lead.

17. Utah. The defending Pac-12 champs are at two losses already, but still boast a credible offensive threat and recently beat a ranked USC.

16. UCLA. The Bruins have talented offensive playmakers and wins over ranked Washington and Utah, but got stepped on at Oregon and has to stay perfect to remain in the Pac-12 title chase.

15. Ole Miss. The CFP selectors could punish the Rebels for an easy early schedule, especially after losing at LSU, which outscored this team 42-3 starting in the second quarter, a turn of events the committee will take note of.

14. Penn State. The committee will also be in the mood to punish the Nittany Lions after a bad loss at Michigan and after a likely L to Ohio State at home. Win that game, however, and Penn State could jump into the top 10.

13. LSU. There will be conversations in the room about the 40-13 loss to Tennessee, but LSU is also 4-1 in SEC games and perfect against West Division teams, coming off a statement win over a then-undefeated Ole Miss with that stunning 42-3 scoring run.

12. Syracuse. A top 10 defense and a vibrant group of skill pieces kept things close at Clemson in a loss, which looked like their best performance of the year, but there aren't many chances to keep impressing with just one ranked team left on the schedule.

11. Wake Forest. If one or two plays go the other way in a close loss against Clemson, then Wake is undefeated and in the top 10 of these rankings. There are no real "quality wins" here, but the Deacons are mostly doing what's expected of them.

Outside looking in

10. Oregon. There's a lot to like about the Ducks, including a 6-game win streak, scoring over 40 points in each of those outings, plus two top-15 wins, but the ritual destruction it suffered at the hands of Georgia is a huge red flag.

9. USC. The committee could give the Trojans points for its entertaining offensive output, but its defensive acumen, costly in the L at 2-loss Utah, could keep this team out of the top 5 of the rankings, unless there's some late season confusion.

8. Oklahoma State. A strong, physical defense continues to be the engine of the Cowboys' success, which includes one close, double overtime loss at undefeated TCU, and they just beat Texas impressively at home.

7. Alabama. The dynasty of the 21st century looks more human this season, already with a loss in conference to Tennessee and playing a very close game at now 3-loss Texas. Tougher games lie ahead to sort out the SEC West.

First two out

6. Clemson. This offense has taken important steps forward from last season's miserable output, but you still get the feeling this isn't the Clemson from the early College Football Playoff rankings era. The close game against Syracuse was notable, as were the four turnovers, but there are also two wins over ranked division foes and it's tough to keep an undefeated Clemson down too far.

5. Michigan. Undefeated thanks in large part to one of college football's premier rushing attacks, Michigan played a Charmin soft non-conference schedule, which the committee could punish it for. The big win over a ranked Penn State was impressive, but it was also close against Maryland and Indiana.

First four in

4. TCU. Winning close games in conference is something the committee likes to see, especially when those wins are against ranked teams, four in a row, playing behind college football's third-ranked total offense and scoring unit.

3. Georgia. The selectors could bump the Bulldogs down from pole position owing to those close games against Kent State and Missouri. It predictably won big against SEC bottom-feeders Auburn and Vanderbilt, but now come tests against Tennessee and Kentucky.

2. Tennessee. Committee members are eager to reward the Vols for beating Alabama, their exact definition of a quality win. The next two weeks are vital, and the winner of the UT-Georgia game should move to No. 1.

1. Ohio State. CFP pickers like offense, but they don't like low quality schedules. OSU has both, and could go 1 or 2 here, but given how well the Buckeyes have looked against these teams, the committee could give them the benefit of the doubt.

