Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Bicyclist, 19, hit by car in Georgia Avenue hit and run dies
The 19-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Sunday on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, has died, and Montgomery County police are reiterating their plea for people to keep an eye out for the car that hit him before fleeing the scene. William Villavicencio was struck Oct. 23 at...
Wbaltv.com
Woman dies after crash on I-95 in Howard County
ELKRIDGE, Md. — A woman died at a hospital early Wednesday morning after a crash on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland State Police said. State police said the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra around 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Maryland Route 32 exit.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza
A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
mocoshow.com
Traffic: 355 Shut Down at 118 Due to Collision
A traffic collision has 355 south, just before route 118 (Germantown Rd) shut down, with only one lane open, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
WTOP
Fairfax Co.’s 17th deadly pedestrian crash this year under investigation
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating the 17th deadly pedestrian crash in the county this year after a woman was killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area late Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road, according to detectives from the...
WUSA
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
Howard County residents urge drivers to pay attention after 2 deadly crashes
There have been two accidents back-to-back on I-95 that left two women dead, which many people say could have been avoided if drivers learn to share the road.
WJLA
2 Charles County school buses involved in crashes on US 301, prompting road closures
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) school buses were involved in collisions causing significant traffic delays on major roads in the area, according to CCPS. The first crash happened around 2 p.m. involving one of the school system's school buses and a vehicle at...
Nottingham MD
50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma
WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash After Being Struck By Box Truck In Waterloo: State Police
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that happened early on Wednesday morning in Howard County. Troopers from the Waterloo Barrack were called shortly before 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to a stretch of I-95 near Route 32 for a reported multi-vehicle crash. The initial investigation determined...
WTOP
School bus driver charged with DWI while transporting kids from a Va. pumpkin patch
A school bus driver who crashed while driving dozens of D.C. students back to school after a field trip to a Fairfax County, Virginia, farm Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Fairfax County Police said 44 students and four adults from Ben Murch Elementary in D.C.,...
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
Southbound lanes of I-95 back open following deadly crash investigation near Baltimore
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Police continue investigating a deadly crash in Elkridge, Maryland The crash investigation slowed on Interstate 95 in the area and blocked southbound lanes, but all lanes are back open Tuesday morning. As of 4:30 a.m., all southbound lanes of I-95 are closed because of a crash...
Wbaltv.com
Woman dies after she was ejected from crash involving multiple vehicles on I-95
ELKRIDGE, Md. — A woman died after she was ejected from a crash involving multiple vehicles early Tuesday on Interstate 95, police said. Southbound traffic approaching the scene near Maryland Route 100 was stopped for hours after the crash, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the Elkridge area.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Separate Fatal Collisions Monday
Police said two adults were killed following separate collisions on Monday. The first collision happened at about 7:17 a.m. around East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, the driver of a 2009 Mazda 5 minivan was going east in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when they crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep
A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
foxbaltimore.com
Arundel school bus crashes into tree after driver may have had medical emergency
CROFTON, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County school bus crashed into a tree Thursday after its driver possibly had a medical emergency, police said. Officers were called to Crofton High School in the 2200 block of Davidsonville Road around 8:30 a.m. There were children on the bus at the time crash, but no one was hurt, police said.
fox5dc.com
2 fatal car crashes occur on same day on same road in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are investigating two separate and fatal car collisions that occurred on the same day and on the same road. The first crash occurred at 7:17 a.m on Monday in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when a gray 2009 Mazda 5 minivan crossed the centerline and struck a white 2015 Toyota Highlander.
Comments / 0