Howard County, MD

WTOP

Bicyclist, 19, hit by car in Georgia Avenue hit and run dies

The 19-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Sunday on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, has died, and Montgomery County police are reiterating their plea for people to keep an eye out for the car that hit him before fleeing the scene. William Villavicencio was struck Oct. 23 at...
WHEATON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman dies after crash on I-95 in Howard County

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A woman died at a hospital early Wednesday morning after a crash on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland State Police said. State police said the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra around 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Maryland Route 32 exit.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza

A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Traffic: 355 Shut Down at 118 Due to Collision

A traffic collision has 355 south, just before route 118 (Germantown Rd) shut down, with only one lane open, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma

WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Separate Fatal Collisions Monday

Police said two adults were killed following separate collisions on Monday. The first collision happened at about 7:17 a.m. around East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, the driver of a 2009 Mazda 5 minivan was going east in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when they crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep

A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 fatal car crashes occur on same day on same road in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are investigating two separate and fatal car collisions that occurred on the same day and on the same road. The first crash occurred at 7:17 a.m on Monday in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when a gray 2009 Mazda 5 minivan crossed the centerline and struck a white 2015 Toyota Highlander.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

