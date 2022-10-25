Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Duke of Sussex’s memoir titled ‘SPARE’
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is titled ‘SPARE’. Prince Harry, 38, will publish his long-awaited autobiography on January 10, 2023, Penguin Random House confirmed, with the book’s publicity blurb heavily referencing his mother Princess Diana’s death. Its cover, released Thursday morning (27.10.22), shows a bearded...
Duchess of York denies claims she discussed helping consult on ‘The Crown’
The Duchess of York has denied claims she discussed helping consult on ‘The Crown’. Sarah Ferguson’s representative spoke out after the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Friday (28.10.22) the 63-year-old offered to “help out with information on her character in the show and the inner workings of the royal family”.
Tom Hiddleston has reportedly become a dad!
Tom Hiddleston has reportedly become a father for the first time. The 'Loki' star's fiancée Zawe Ashton is said to have given birth recently, but no further details such as the tot's gender and birth date are known at this time. A source told Us Weekly: “Tom and Zawe...
What links Robert Mapplethorpe and Prince Philip? The Saturday quiz
1 Whose estate trademarked the title “queen of crime”?. 4 Which award is known as the animals’ Victoria Cross?. 5 Which branch of the Guides is for girls aged 14-18? 6 What weapon is named after a French Basque city?. 7 Which religion was established by the...
Brian Jones was the creator of The Rolling Stones, says Bill Wyman
Bill Wyman thinks Brian Jones was the driving force behind The Rolling Stones - and not Sir Mick Jagger. The 86-year-old musician starred in the iconic band between 1962 and 1993, and Bill claims that Brian was the band's "creator". Bill told Classic Rock magazine: "[Brian] was the creator of...
Rihanna 'first choice' for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
Rihanna was Ryan Coogler's first choice for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack. The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has just confirmed her first song from the soundtrack 'Lift Me Up' will arrive on Friday (28.10.22), and the movie's director says the new mother was the perfect fit because motherhood is a big theme in the Marvel flick.
Harris Dickinson open to playing James Bond
Harris Dickinson would be up for playing James Bond. The 'Triangle of Sadness' actor has been tipped as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 and revealed that he is open to playing the famous spy on the big screen. Harris told the i newspaper: "One of my friends...
The Royal Mint begins production of the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III
The Royal Mint has started production of the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III. The official minter of UK coins has announced that the first coin to feature the 73-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September - will be the 50 pence piece, with the design created by acclaimed British artist Martin Jennings expected to circulate from December 2022.
Damian Lewis on grief, espionage and his new musical ambitions: ‘When someone dies prematurely, you’re left careering in a different direction’
The entrance to the private members’ club is so unobtrusive it is barely visible. I walk up the back stairs to a well-disguised roof terrace. A member of staff seems to know why I’m here, and shows me to a discreet table with barely a word. Damian Lewis is sitting there alone, tucking into a plate of sea bass. “Sorry, I couldn’t wait,” he says, looking up. “I was starving.” We move on to the veranda – an even more private spot. I half expect him to show me a secret code, tell me to consign it to memory, and walk away. It feels like a scene from a spy novel.
100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics
Stacker set out to find the best albums of the 21st century, compiling data from Metacritic (as of October 2022). We ranked albums according to their Metascore, which represents an aggregation of critic reviews. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Morfydd Clark and Jai Courtney starring in The Fox
Morfydd Clark and Jai Courtney are to star in the dark comedy 'The Fox'. The pair have signed up to feature in the folk story that marks the directorial debut from the Australian writer-director Dario Russo. The movie tells the story of the heir to a vineyard dynasty who takes...
Universal boss Donna Langley hopes to make female Fast and Furious spin-off
Universal Pictures chief Donna Langley hopes to make a female-led 'Fast and Furious' spin-off. The high-speed franchise is due to come an end after a two-part finale that begins with the upcoming 'Fast X' but Langley is keen to make a separate project that focuses on the female characters. In...
