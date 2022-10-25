Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Kanye West's school 'reopens hours after abrupt closure'
Kanye West's school has reportedly reopened just hours after parents were told it was closing with immediate effect. The Donda Academy - a private school in California named after the rapper's late mother Donda West - was said to be closing for the remainder of the year in an email from principal Jason Angell on Wednesday (26.10.22) who said the decision came "at the discretion of our founder" amid plans to reopen in September 2023.
Inside Nova
Tom Hiddleston has reportedly become a dad!
Tom Hiddleston has reportedly become a father for the first time. The 'Loki' star's fiancée Zawe Ashton is said to have given birth recently, but no further details such as the tot's gender and birth date are known at this time. A source told Us Weekly: “Tom and Zawe...
Inside Nova
Rihanna 'first choice' for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
Rihanna was Ryan Coogler's first choice for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack. The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has just confirmed her first song from the soundtrack 'Lift Me Up' will arrive on Friday (28.10.22), and the movie's director says the new mother was the perfect fit because motherhood is a big theme in the Marvel flick.
Inside Nova
Kourtney Kardashian was 'blacked out' drunk at her and Travis Barker's Vegas wedding
Kourtney Kardashian was "blacked out" drunk during her Las Vegas wedding. The Poosh founder and her spouse Travis Barker decided to walk down the aisle in Sin City in the early hours after attending the Grammy Awards in April, and things quickly turned messy inside The One Love Wedding Chapel, with the mother-of-three throwing up in her hungover state.
