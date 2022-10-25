Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Microsoft: Xbox game streaming console is ‘years away’
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has revealed that the company’s Xbox game streaming console is now “years away.” Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference yesterday, Spencer discussed the Xbox game streaming device, Keystone, that we saw appear on his shelf recently. “Keystone was...
The Verge
Xbox and PC players can’t disable crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Xbox and PC players are quickly discovering that they can’t disable crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision’s latest Call of Duty installment launched early this morning, with PlayStation players able to freely toggle crossplay on or off. Xbox and PC players are rightly not happy about this.
The Verge
The Xbox Series S comes with the latest Call of Duty for free at Target
If you’re itching to play the latest Call of Duty game that releases today but you’re in the sad state of not owning a game console to play it on, we have a deal for you. At Target, you can pick up the $299.99 Xbox Series S online or in-store, and you’ll receive a free digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (no, not the 2009 classic; Activision is just reusing old names now). Buying that game by itself normally costs $70, so this could be a great promo for you to take advantage of before it expires Saturday, October 29th, at 11:59PM PT.
The Verge
Dark Souls 2’s PC servers are back online, but its predecessor’s remain absent
If you’re still playing Dark Souls or Dark Souls 2 on PC, then I have both good and bad news for you. The good news is that online features for Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, a remastered version of the second game in the series, are back online. They were disabled back in January after an exploit was discovered that had the potential to allow an attacker to take over your PC remotely. It means Scholar of the First Sin PC players will once again be able to play cooperatively and competitively online, Polygon notes.
The Verge
Valve’s new beta lets you use the Steam Deck UI on your desktop
Valve is officially letting users try out a new version of Steam’s Big Picture mode, which makes the game client look like its popular Steam Deck handheld. The long-awaited change (we were hearing rumblings about it in July 2021) is a big upgrade for the gamepad-friendly version of the Steam user interface.
The Verge
CD Projekt Red reveals it’s working on a Witcher 1 remake
The Witcher series is returning to its roots. CD Projekt Red announced that one of the many new Witcher projects it’s working on, which includes a brand-new trilogy, is actually a remake of the first game. Dubbed with the codename “Canis Majoris” — which is in line with CD...
The Verge
PSA: streamers might want to disable music in Bayonetta 3 before playing
Bayonetta 3 launches today and streamers might need to adjust some settings before they happily dig their seven-inch gun-barreled heels into the game, as one of the songs might get you slapped with a copyright strike. One of the prevailing themes of the Bayonetta series was that there’s always a...
The Verge
Microsoft nearly canceled its Xbox Adaptive Controller
Microsoft came close to never launching its Xbox Adaptive Controller. In an interview with The Verge, Robin Seiler, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Windows and devices, revealed just how close the accessibility-focused Xbox controller came to not shipping. “There was a point in time when the Xbox controller that...
Comments / 0