Library group hosts ‘real-life’ whodunit

CULLMAN, Ala. –Stone Bridge Farms was the site of a “real-life” whodunit Friday, when The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) hosted Midnight at the Masquerade. The murder mystery dinner was a fundraiser to support library projects.

During dinner, guests were entertained and intrigued by an immersive experience provided by six actors from Birmingham’s Murder Mystery Company . The actors set the scene, and the crowd watched as actor “Sal Fee” “died” a dramatic death by poison. Then preselected guests from the audience were invited to the floor to participate in the fun by taking on the roles of characters and “suspects.” Any of the local characters could have been “the killer.”

The audience was given clues and the chance to interrogate suspects for motives. Teams were made up of those sitting together at the same tables. Each group worked individually or with other tables to solve the mystery. At the end of the night, awards were presented to those who were among the best “detectives” and actors in the room.

Junior Detective awards were presented to Natalie Freeman, Ellie Freeman, Anna Kate Allcorn and Clara Haynes. Best Actor awards were presented to Jacob Calahan and Paige Clabo. The killer of the night was character “Ella Vader,” portrayed by Brittany Clements.

FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said she hopes to make the dinner an annual event.

“The Friends of the Library were so thankful for the great turnout and support for our local libraries,” she said. “We hope this mysterious event will return next year to add even more fun to our community. We would also like to thank everyone who attended the Murder Mystery Dinner in making it a wonderful success.”

Find out more about the FPLCC at www.facebook.com/fotplocc and the Cullman County Public Library System at www.ccpls.com .

