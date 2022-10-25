Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday
When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Roster Decision
We could be moving closer to a Dallas Cowboys rookie making his NFL debut. Linebacker Damone Clark, the Cowboys' fifth-round selection out of LSU, is expected to be added to the active roster today after spending the first part of the season on the Non-Football Injury lit. Clark underwent spinal...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: The NFL is robbing Micah Parsons
The NFL finally figured out a way to keep Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons from lighting up the stat sheet. While teams are out there double-teaming the pass rusher, chipping him, or making reads off of him, the league opted for a more original approach. They’ll just rob him instead....
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
KXAN
Mickey: New and returning Cowboys players
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ underdog is acing his new assignment
Wide receiver Noah Brown didn’t have the smoothest start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys due to multiple injuries. The worst came in 2019 when the former seventh-round pick missed the entire season after having multiple operations to repair a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, Brown did enough...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Former Cowboys Player Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles fortified their championship chances by acquiring star defensive lineman Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. While most Eagles fans rejoiced over the news, not all Dallas Cowboys fans took it well. Reports of the deal broke during Wednesday's episode of NFL Live. Reacting in real-time, former Cowboys...
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady finalizes divorce one day after Ravens loss, plus Ja'Marr Chase could hit IR and NFL Week 8 picks
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If you get on the internet today, there's a good chance you're going to be reading a lot about Tom Brady. As a matter of fact, after surfing through the entire internet this morning, I noticed that roughly 57% of all headlines in the world were about Brady.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Significant Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys got back to their winning ways on Sunday with an easy 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. But they'll be heading into Week 8 with a big new addition to their defense - emphasis on big. Earlier this week the Cowboys traded for Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan...
CBS Sports
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
News: Elliott's 2nd DNP, Beckham eyeing Cowboys, Emmitt's anniversary
The Cowboys’ injury report is growing… and becoming more troubling. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott sit out for a second straight day as details about his right knee remain fuzzy, but now Micah Parsons and Sam Williams are less than 100%, too. If Elliott can’t go Sunday, Tony Pollard says he’s ready to carry the load against a Chicago run defense that looks vulnerable.
CBS Sports
Game 1 of the World Series will be a pitchers' duel, plus other best bets for the weekend
Happy Friday, everybody! It's the start of an incredible weekend of sports, and tonight's newsletter has plenty of picks to get you through all of it. Not only do I have a pick for tonight's World Series opener, but I've got a college football pick ready for you, too. You know, something to sweat during commercials.
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announces his starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Team's clear WR1 in Week 8
Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News expects the Jets to rely more on Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday with Corey Davis (knee) sidelined. Wilson leads the Jets in catches (28) and targets (52), but Davis is the team leader in receiving yards with 351 entering Week 8. The two share the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two apiece. With Davis sidelined, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims could all see more targets behind Wilson as well.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
Comments / 0