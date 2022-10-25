ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

FOX 2

CVPA shooting: STL police say background check worked

As federal and local authorities continue to investigate just how Orlando Harris was able to obtain the AR-style rifle used in Monday's mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police have revealed the shooter was thwarted from buying a weapon earlier this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event

(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
CEDAR HILL, MO
kbia.org

It could be weeks before SLPS students at schools involved in shooting return to campus

It will be at least a month before students at two St. Louis public high schools will be back in their building after a shooting Monday. Superintendent Kelvin Adams announced Tuesday that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will be off for the rest of this week so students and staff can receive counseling. They will return to class next week with virtual learning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Betty Lou Howell, 83, Festus

Betty Lou Howell, 83, of Festus died Oct. 8, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Howell was a retired mapper for the Jefferson County Assessor’s office and a real estate appraiser for the Missouri Department of Transportation. She was a state-certified real estate appraiser, a member of the Missouri Appraiser Advisory Council and former president of the Hillsboro R-3 PTA. Born Sept. 14, 1939, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Violet Grace (Wilson) and Alvie Jule Gillam Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Rondell E. Howell.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Veterans tribute deadline upcoming on Oct. 28

Only a day or so remains to get your entry in for Leader Publications’ Salute to Veterans tribute, scheduled to run in the Nov. 10 issue of the paper. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Veterans themselves, as well as their family members and friends,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured

A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
DE SOTO, MO

