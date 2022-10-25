Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Senior from STL high school shooting speaks at town hall
A student who survived the St. Louis High School shooting spoke with Fox 2 after her emotional outcry for change stunned a congressional town hall meeting, Thursday night.
CVPA shooting: STL police say background check worked
As federal and local authorities continue to investigate just how Orlando Harris was able to obtain the AR-style rifle used in Monday's mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police have revealed the shooter was thwarted from buying a weapon earlier this month.
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event
(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
FOX 28 Spokane
News anchor reports on shooting at her own daughters school in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri. – A news anchor from the station KMOX in St. Louis was live on air doing an interview on keeping babies safe. That’s when her daughter began sending panicked texts of a shooter in her school. “OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” said 17-year-old...
kbia.org
It could be weeks before SLPS students at schools involved in shooting return to campus
It will be at least a month before students at two St. Louis public high schools will be back in their building after a shooting Monday. Superintendent Kelvin Adams announced Tuesday that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will be off for the rest of this week so students and staff can receive counseling. They will return to class next week with virtual learning.
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
Police respond to early morning shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to an early morning shooting in the Jeff-Vander-lou neighborhood. A juvenile male was shot in the leg, conscious and breathing.
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
myleaderpaper.com
Three-vehicle accident leaves House Springs man in critical condition
Richard L. Lalk Jr., 41, of House Springs was seriously injured Thursday, Oct. 27, in a three-vehicle accident on Antire Road south of Brookside Drive between Eureka and High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:47 p.m., Lalk was riding south on a 2013 Yamaha FZ1-SC when he...
KMOV
‘He’s shooting all my babies:’ Principals recount day of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On Monday morning, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School principal Dr. Kacy Seals Shahid said she was preparing to have her staff do a sweep of the halls to find the students who were late for class. Before that could happen, Shahid said she was notified by a security officer that an intruder was in the building.
myleaderpaper.com
Betty Lou Howell, 83, Festus
Betty Lou Howell, 83, of Festus died Oct. 8, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Howell was a retired mapper for the Jefferson County Assessor’s office and a real estate appraiser for the Missouri Department of Transportation. She was a state-certified real estate appraiser, a member of the Missouri Appraiser Advisory Council and former president of the Hillsboro R-3 PTA. Born Sept. 14, 1939, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Violet Grace (Wilson) and Alvie Jule Gillam Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Rondell E. Howell.
Burglaries in St. Louis rise to 17 as thieves break into 8 more businesses
Eight more businesses were broken into overnight in St. Louis, increasing the number of burglaries to 17 in two weeks.
KMOV
Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
myleaderpaper.com
Veterans tribute deadline upcoming on Oct. 28
Only a day or so remains to get your entry in for Leader Publications’ Salute to Veterans tribute, scheduled to run in the Nov. 10 issue of the paper. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Veterans themselves, as well as their family members and friends,...
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
St. Louis police were inside school with shooter within 4 minutes and in a ‘firefight’ within 12 minutes
Officials have shared that four minutes after a gunman arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began opening fire, police entered the school and began searching for the shooter.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
On Oct. 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting.
