Anniston, AL

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022

Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

October 25, 2022

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 956 calls for service. There were 79 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 57 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 175 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.

Calhoun Journal

Trick-Or-Treating Transit Alert For Anniston

Anniston, AL – Please be aware of Street Closures taking place on Monday, Oct. 31st, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM for Glenwood Terrace’s annual night of Trick-Or-Treating. Glenwood Terrace, from its intersection with Highland Avenue to its intersection with Coleman Drive, will be closed for this event.
ANNISTON, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

