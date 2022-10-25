ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap Taking ‘Immediate Steps’ to Remove Yeezy Product Over Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

By Gil Kaufman
 3 days ago

A month after Kanye West said he was splitting with The Gap after claiming that the retailer “ just ignored ” his planned Yeezy roll-out, the company said it is taking immediate action to remove all West-related product from shelves due to the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic remarks .

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership,” the company wrote in a statement on Tuesday (Oct. 25). “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com.”

The move comes as Ye (as the rapper is now known) has seen his once-thriving business empire begin to wither in the wake of the fallout from his barrage of hateful rhetoric amplifying anti-Jewish tropes and conspiracy theories. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” the Gap continued in its statement. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

West’s recent media tour has found the rapper/fashion designer repeatedly making disparaging comments about Jews, including claiming in a new interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman that “Jewish doctors” conspired to medicate him in the wake of a mental health diagnosis.

West’s recent run of controversial interviews, as well as his promotion of his “ White Lives Matter ” T-shirt, has led to the crumbling of his business empire. Adidas is the latest former corporate partner to cut ties with Ye over his offensive comments, saying in a statement on Tuesday (Oct. 25): “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Ye was also suspended from Twitter and Instagram this month over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. His most recent controversial statements have led to talent agency, CAA dropping him , and MRC studio announcing on Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about the rapper.

In addition, Women’s Wear Daily reported that fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with West last week, and his bank, JPMorganChase said they’ve ended their business relationship with Ye. The company said its move came weeks before Ye’s recent barrage of antisemitic slurs. Ye’s former wife, Kim Kardashian — and sister Khloe — have also condemned his hurtful rhetoric.

