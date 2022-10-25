Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
daystech.org
iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It
Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
Apple issues warning for MILLIONS of iPhone owners to check crucial setting today
ALL iPhone owners have been urged to check their settings for updates immediately. Apple recently released its new operating system, iOS 16, which includes a series of crucial security and safety features. Additionally, the new update came with plenty of handy tools. These new safety tools can help protect your...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Ozarks First.com
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
4 exciting new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today
If you’re not on the iOS 16 beta track, it’s probably been about a month since you updated your iPhone operating system with a major release. Apple released minor iOS 16.0.X updates to fix specific software issues after the iPhone 14 launch, but it didn’t release any new features. iOS 16.1 will change that on Monday, delivering a few exciting functionalities to your iPhone.
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Ars Technica
Passkeys—Microsoft, Apple, and Google’s password killer—are finally here
For years, Big Tech has insisted that the death of the password is right around the corner. For years, those assurances have been little more than empty promises. The password alternatives—such as pushes, OAUTH single-sign ons, and trusted platform modules—introduced as many usability and security problems as they solved. But now, we’re finally on the cusp of a password alternative that’s actually going to work.
Horror iPhone and Android scam instantly raids your bank – don’t fall for it
A BRIT photographer was scammed out of £700 on his own doorstep after selling a mobile phone online. According to Chronicle Live, Chris Gray believes he fell victim to the sinister ploy after he was tricked into using a fake banking app. Just last month, West Yorkshire Police warned...
daystech.org
Apple Latest iPhone Software, Available Now
Apple in June 2022 previewed the brand new model of the iPhone’s working system, iOS 16. iOS 16 introduces redesigned, customizable Lock Screens with widgets, the power to edit and delete messages, improved Focus modes, an iCloud Shared Photos Library for households, main enhancements for apps like Mail, Home, and Wallet, and way more.
TechRadar
Apple has launched a brand new security hub to help spot bugs and flaws
Apple has unveiled a new security hub (opens in new tab) and an upgraded bounty hunting program as it looks to improve the way it discovers, and remedies, different flaws and vulnerabilities in its ecosystem. “Our groundbreaking security technologies protect the users of over 1.8 billion active devices around the...
Apple Insider
Apple drops PostScript support in Preview for macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As of the newmacOS Ventura, Apple's Preview app will no longer support PostScript or Encapsulated PostScript documents. Following the public release of macOS Ventura, Apple has issued a support document about .ps and .eps...
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Apple Insider
Apple's new Fitness+ ad says 'all you need is iPhone' and iOS 16.1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's newest ad highlights the promised newApple Fitness+ feature that means for the first time, the service can be used whether or not a user has an Apple Watch. Called "Now all you need...
5 iOS 16 features that Apple still hasn’t added to your iPhone
IOS 16.1 has just been released by Apple with Live Activities and Stage Manager support. Although these essential features were lacking from the original iOS 16 release, the company still has some other functions to make available. Not only that, but other new operating systems also lack some features. Here are them and when to expect each of them.
dallasexpress.com
Apple Launches News iOS 16.1 Software Update
Apple’s newest iOS 16.1 software update went live on Monday with several new features that were missing with the launch of iOS 16.0 in September. Apple announced that its iOS 16.1 software would be released with the iPhone 8 or newer devices and includes several features such as live activities for third-party apps, support for Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, support for the Matter standard, and an update to the iCloud photo library, and clean energy charging.
Google is adding Health Connect support to Fitbit's Android app
Fitbit is slowly becoming a central piece of Google's fitness efforts. While the company already had a foothold there thanks to Google Fit, and Fitbit devices by themselves have remained pretty popular (even if not "smartwatch-y" enough to make it to our best smartwatches list), the addition of Fitbit to the Pixel Watch is making Google take Fitbit way more seriously within its ecosystem. Now, Fitbit can link to Health Connect, letting you sync your health and fitness data effortlessly.
