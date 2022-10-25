Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
New Braunfels road closures set to impact Wurstfest festivities
It's due to unsafe sidewalk conditions, officials say.
KTSA
House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night. The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
Texas officials offer tips, tricks, alternatives for a safe Halloween
A fun-filled holiday doesn't need to turn tragic.
KSAT 12
Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in Gruene
Gruene will soon welcome a $2 million distillery to the New Braunfels historic district. Free Spirit Distillery has started construction and will open by June 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The 9,468-square-foot building will be located near the Gruene Event Center. The distillery...
seguintoday.com
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun
(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fredericksburg Standard
City purchases Turner Hall location
Though still in works, mayor says plan is for site to benefit community. Turner Hall’s legacy will live on in some form after the City of Fredericksburg agreed to purchase the property for around $850,000. “Acquiring the property is just important for the city, and it’s the second best...
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
New owners of San Antonio Northwest Side apartments plan $6M overhaul
Upgrades will include new kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
San Antonio Current
A triple geodesic dome home near San Antonio is back on the market with a $100,000 price cut
A distinctive Bulverde home comprised of three geodesic domes is back on the market after a $100,000 price cut. Now listed for $1.3 million, the property's owners — a retired general contractor and his wife — originally tried to sell it in February. However, they briefly pulled it off the market after a fruitless six-month search for a buyer.
KSAT 12
Pet store owner feels targeted after New Braunfels council prohibits buying, selling of animals from breeders
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the buying and selling of cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities. The ordinance enacted on Tuesday impacted one pet store in the city — Puppyland. Animal activists applauded after hearing the 4-3 vote. The...
post-register.com
Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼
Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack opens first San Antonio-area location
The new store in Selma is part of a rapid expansion by the company, which has included spots in Houston, McAllen and College Station.
KTSA
Heavy traffic expected Saturday during Elton John concert, other events in downtown San Antonio
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - APRIL 09: Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rupp Arena on April 09, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of San Antonio officials are predicting major disruptions in traffic Saturday as...
'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
New Braunfels man arrested in connection with trafficking of persons
He was arrested for the same offense last Friday.
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
