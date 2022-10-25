SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night. The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.

