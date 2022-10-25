ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

KSAT 12

Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in Gruene

Gruene will soon welcome a $2 million distillery to the New Braunfels historic district. Free Spirit Distillery has started construction and will open by June 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The 9,468-square-foot building will be located near the Gruene Event Center. The distillery...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEGUIN, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

City purchases Turner Hall location

Though still in works, mayor says plan is for site to benefit community. Turner Hall’s legacy will live on in some form after the City of Fredericksburg agreed to purchase the property for around $850,000. “Acquiring the property is just important for the city, and it’s the second best...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
post-register.com

Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼

Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
LOCKHART, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
