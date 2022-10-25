Read full article on original website
Related
QVC early Black Friday Sale 2022: ‘Don’t-Miss Deals’ to shop before the holidays
Shoppers looking to get a deal before Black Friday may want to check out QVC’s discounts. The home-shopping network is offering many price reductions as part of its “Don’t-Miss Deal List” with sale-priced items in all product categories available online. QVC has sale prices on kitchen...
Here are some of Wayfair’s best ‘Way Day 2022′ deals on bedroom furniture and mattresses
There’s still time to score a deal during Wayfair’s massive “Way Day 2022″ sale, including big discounts on bedroom furniture and bedding. Wayfair’s “Way Day 2022″ runs through Thursday, Oct. 27 with up to 80% off merchandise across its website. The retailer is...
Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Best cozy gift ideas under $100
Looking for a warmhearted gift that won’t break your budget? Nordstrom just might have what you are looking for. The department store retailer has rolled out its Holiday Gift Guide 2022, offering plenty of ideas to stay warm and cozy this holiday season. Many of the recommended gifts are...
Pine-Sol recall 2022: Here’s the list of cleaning products you should throw out
Clorox recalled 37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol cleaners because they might be contaminated with bacteria, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The following Pine-Sol products produced between January 2021 and September 2022 are subject to the recall:. Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon...
