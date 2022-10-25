The Vermont GOP is criticizing the Republican Congressional candidate following questions over his campaign contributions. Republican Liam Madden is challenging Democrat Becca Balint for the state’s sole U.S. House seat. Although he won the Republican primary, he calls himself an independent. During an interview on WVMT Thursday, Madden said he used a legal loophole to meet primary debate criteria.

