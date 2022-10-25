ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Walsh, McAdoo debate in 112th New York state Assembly district race

Candidates vying for New York’s 112th state Assembly District seat debated this week. Incumbent Mary Beth Walsh, running on the Republican and conservative lines, and Andrew McAdoo, running on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines, participated in a virtual debate hosted by the League of Women Voters. The...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Vermont Republican Party disparages GOP candidate's primary fundraising

The Vermont GOP is criticizing the Republican Congressional candidate following questions over his campaign contributions. Republican Liam Madden is challenging Democrat Becca Balint for the state’s sole U.S. House seat. Although he won the Republican primary, he calls himself an independent. During an interview on WVMT Thursday, Madden said he used a legal loophole to meet primary debate criteria.
VERMONT STATE
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the results from the first and only scheduled gubernatorial debate Tuesday night between New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin. Dr. Chartock also discusses the potential outcomes of the 2022 midterm elections and looks forward to 2024 presidential race.
NEW YORK STATE
10/27/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
New comic book promotes Vermont democracy

A new comic book promotes the election process and civics education in Vermont. The Vermont Secretary of State worked with Vermont Humanities and the Center for Cartoon Studies to create the comic book called “Freedom and Unity, A Graphic Guide to Vermont Democracy.”. Slow Democracy co-author and Middlesex town...
VERMONT STATE
Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Vermont

Vermont’s governor is reminding people that they can dispose of unused and expired medications on Saturday during Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Fifty-five drop-off sites across Vermont will accept unneeded medications in a take-back day organized by the Department of Health, law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
VERMONT STATE

