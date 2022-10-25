Read full article on original website
France 24
Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks to win over voters in pro-Lula northeast
In the run-up to this Sunday's presidential run-off in Brazil, both candidates are fighting for votes in the northeast of the country. The vast, poor and arid region is of strategic importance, as it has historically been a breeding ground for the left. The northeast is the only region where Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is still in the lead: the left-wing former president won 67 percent of the vote there in the first round. But incumbent far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is trying to catch up and win over the population. Our correspondents report.
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
'People are furious': Jayapal withdraws letter on Ukraine policy amid Democratic anger
A House progressive leader abruptly withdrew a letter pushing the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy in Russia's war with Ukraine, an about-face following furious internal backlash from Democrats who felt blindsided by the move just two weeks before the November midterms.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Vox
Elon Musk owns Twitter. Now what?
After more than six months of one of the most chaotic, high-profile business negotiations in recent memory, it’s finally real: Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is in charge of Twitter. Musk has reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives, CFO Ned Segal and...
March of the Mummies: thousands to turn out in push for UK childcare reform
More than 15,000 people are expected to take to the streets across the UK calling for government reforms to a childcare and parental leave structure that critics describe as dangerous and devastating. Saturday’s March of the Mummies, organised by the campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed, is expected to bring out...
Fact check: False claim that US is signing treaty to establish international gun registry
Ratifying an international treaty would require nations to report arms sales between nations, not create and hand over a list of gun owners.
Goal of limiting global heating to 1.5C ‘more fragile’ than ever, says Cop27 chair
The goal of limiting global heating to 1.5C is “more fragile” than ever, as world leaders prepare to meet for crucial climate talks, the president-designate of the negotiations has warned. Sameh Shoukry, the foreign minister of Egypt, who will chair the UN Cop27 climate summit next month, said...
Vox
How to build a wood skyscraper
Is there a way to replace steel and concrete with wood? That’s the idea behind mass timber, a relatively new construction technique that’s making its way from Europe to the United States. In the above video, you can learn how mass timber changes the construction process. Vox’s Phil...
When McKinsey Comes to Town review: the book to consult on opioids, China and more
McKinsey & Co is the biggest name in the consulting business. Established in 1926, it employs 30,000 people, maintains offices in more than 130 locations and counts Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, among its alumni. From vaping to non-profits, insurance to energy, government work to healthcare, the McKinsey thumbprint is there.
Vox
The world is failing its emissions test
In 2018, United Nations climate scientists warned that if the world wants to keep global average temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) — one of the targets of the Paris climate agreement — humanity would have to cut its emissions roughly in half by 2030.
Vox
The drama over progressives’ Ukraine letter, explained
Over the course of 24 hours, a mini-scandal involving progressive lawmakers and a letter of the sort lawmakers send all the time crystallized the lines around how Washington talks about Ukraine. On Monday, the Washington Post ran an exclusive report on a letter that 30 members of the House Congressional...
Vox
Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.
President Joe Biden signed a bona fide international climate treaty on Wednesday, one that was ratified in the Senate with bipartisan support in a 69-27 vote. Twenty-one Republicans supported ratification in September, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Wait, what?. It’s stunning that any measure, let alone a global environmental agreement,...
Vox
60 years ago today, this man stopped the Cuban missile crisis from going nuclear
Homo sapiens have existed on the planet for about 300,000 years, or more than 109 million days. The most dangerous of all those days — the day when our species likely came closer than any other to wiping itself off the face of the Earth — came 60 years ago today, on October 27, 1962. And the person who likely did more than anyone else to prevent that dangerous day from becoming an existential catastrophe was a quiet Soviet naval officer named Vasili Arkhipov.
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew...
Vox
Quitting Elon
Elon Musk isn’t like other tech billionaires, even if he now owns a major social media company. First, he’s much richer. Second, he has a fervent, extremely online fan base — a kind usually reserved for boy bands — and this fandom has helped propel the incredible success of his companies on Wall Street.
As invasion of Ukraine continues, western nations need to tax war profiteers’ windfalls
Either we are fighting a war in Europe and should put the economy on a war footing, or we should accept that western government support will falter, dragged back by waning public tolerance. This message comes from several economists worried that a laissez-faire approach to energy and food prices plays...
