France 24

Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks to win over voters in pro-Lula northeast

In the run-up to this Sunday's presidential run-off in Brazil, both candidates are fighting for votes in the northeast of the country. The vast, poor and arid region is of strategic importance, as it has historically been a breeding ground for the left. The northeast is the only region where Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is still in the lead: the left-wing former president won 67 percent of the vote there in the first round. But incumbent far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is trying to catch up and win over the population. Our correspondents report.
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Vox

Elon Musk owns Twitter. Now what?

After more than six months of one of the most chaotic, high-profile business negotiations in recent memory, it’s finally real: Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is in charge of Twitter. Musk has reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives, CFO Ned Segal and...
Vox

How to build a wood skyscraper

Is there a way to replace steel and concrete with wood? That’s the idea behind mass timber, a relatively new construction technique that’s making its way from Europe to the United States. In the above video, you can learn how mass timber changes the construction process. Vox’s Phil...
Vox

The world is failing its emissions test

In 2018, United Nations climate scientists warned that if the world wants to keep global average temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) — one of the targets of the Paris climate agreement — humanity would have to cut its emissions roughly in half by 2030.
Vox

The drama over progressives’ Ukraine letter, explained

Over the course of 24 hours, a mini-scandal involving progressive lawmakers and a letter of the sort lawmakers send all the time crystallized the lines around how Washington talks about Ukraine. On Monday, the Washington Post ran an exclusive report on a letter that 30 members of the House Congressional...
Vox

Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.

President Joe Biden signed a bona fide international climate treaty on Wednesday, one that was ratified in the Senate with bipartisan support in a 69-27 vote. Twenty-one Republicans supported ratification in September, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Wait, what?. It’s stunning that any measure, let alone a global environmental agreement,...
Vox

60 years ago today, this man stopped the Cuban missile crisis from going nuclear

Homo sapiens have existed on the planet for about 300,000 years, or more than 109 million days. The most dangerous of all those days — the day when our species likely came closer than any other to wiping itself off the face of the Earth — came 60 years ago today, on October 27, 1962. And the person who likely did more than anyone else to prevent that dangerous day from becoming an existential catastrophe was a quiet Soviet naval officer named Vasili Arkhipov.
The Associated Press

Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew...
Vox

Quitting Elon

Elon Musk isn’t like other tech billionaires, even if he now owns a major social media company. First, he’s much richer. Second, he has a fervent, extremely online fan base — a kind usually reserved for boy bands — and this fandom has helped propel the incredible success of his companies on Wall Street.
