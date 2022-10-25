In the run-up to this Sunday's presidential run-off in Brazil, both candidates are fighting for votes in the northeast of the country. The vast, poor and arid region is of strategic importance, as it has historically been a breeding ground for the left. The northeast is the only region where Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is still in the lead: the left-wing former president won 67 percent of the vote there in the first round. But incumbent far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is trying to catch up and win over the population. Our correspondents report.

