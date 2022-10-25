It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO