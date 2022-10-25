Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Luxurious Home for Sale in Yakima You’ll Love. Can You Afford it?
It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.
Many Yakima Residents, Sour On Trick Or Treating
With Halloween on the minds of most people, a common thought among kids (especially me back in the day) is, “what houses are giving away the good stuff?” & “Who has the full size candy bars?” Heck, I’ve even asked, “Which house should we stay away from, the one that gives out toothpaste?” Knowing that those were the questions on my young mind, I now ask myself, “do I have enough candy to hand out”, or “should I even bother?”
5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank
If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday
Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
Join the Legends Casino Hotel Costume Contest 2022 with 5 Payouts
If you're looking for a place to show off your costume, Legends Casino Hotel out in Toppenish is back for Halloween 2022 with its incredible costume contest. There will be live music, and dancing and the top five costumes will win money!. Legends Casino Hotel Halloween Costume Contest 2022. On...
Interview: ‘Shorty’ has been Haunting the Capitol Theatre in Yakima for 80+ Years
Many have heard of Shorty, the ghost that haunts the Capitol Theatre. But how much do you actually know? What are some of the experiences? Well, I was lucky enough to have a chit chat with some of the crew (current and past) of the Capital Theatre, including CEO Charlie Robin.
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
5 Things Yakima Can Jack-O’-Lantern Besides A Pumpkin
If the old man on the porch whittling things has taught me anything, it’s to not come on his property, and also with a knife, patience, and an inanimate object, you can do anything that deals with a knife and an inanimate object. With it being the season of...
Vote Your Ballot Yet Yakima? It’s Almost Election Day
Less than two weeks from the November general election and ballots are trickling into the Yakima County Auditor's Office. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says 11,552 ballots have been returned to the Yakima County Auditor's Office or 9.11 percent. Ross expects to see a 50 to 55 percent turnout for...
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Looking For Opportunities? Heritage University Wants to Help
A small university in Toppenish is making big impacts on lives in the Yakima Valley by awarding full-ride scholarships to area high school students again this year. Plus officials at Heritage University say every fall many incoming freshman students are also awarded institutional HU Excellence funds as part of financial aid packaging. The funds combined with state and federal grant money means many students only have to cover a minimal amount to pay for full time tuition. School officials say Heritage University "excellence Scholarships support incoming freshman with an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of less than $14,956. The gap between EFC, Federal Pell Grant, Washington State Need Grant and a subsidized Stafford Direct Loan eligibility will be covered by the HU Excellence Scholarship."
Yakima Voters Who Move Need To Inform Auditors Office
More people have already made up their mind and voted the November ballot. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says 9,350 ballots have been returned to the Yakima County Auditor's Office or 7.37 percent. Of the 127,000 plus ballots sent out the auditor expects about half to be returned. Ross expects...
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0