Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Kodak Black is calling out Kanye West and still pledging his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, with the South Florida rapper saying he thinks the twice-impeached POTUS should be the Commander-in-Chief in perpetuity. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on the recent...
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Anti-Semitic Demonstrators Show Support for Kanye West’s Comments Against Jewish People
Anti-Semitic demonstrators showing support for Kanye West's recent comments about Jewish people recently made a scene on a Los Angeles freeway overpass and are facing backlash from L.A. officials. On Oct. 22, photos surfaced of a group of men holding a demonstration with banners hanging over the overpass of a...
Kanye West Admits His Anti-Semitic Comments Were Racist, Says He ‘Fought Fire With Fire’
UPDATE (Oct. 20):. See Kanye West's entire interview with Piers Morgan below. After spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric for the last two weeks, Kanye West is admitting his comments were racist and apologizing in a new interview. Kanye West's viral press run continues with his latest interview coming with British journalist Piers...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
Lil Baby Fan Tries to Perform for Him at Meet and Greet, Rapper Hilariously Turns Him Away
Rappers are always encountering fans who do crazy things for the camera. Case in point: a Lil Baby fan tried to perform for him at a meet and greet and the Atlanta rapper hilariously turned him away. On Friday (Oct. 14), TikTok user harry.daniels posted a video of himself singing...
Kanye West No Longer a Billionaire After Losing Adidas Deal ‘Obliterates’ His Net Worth – Report
Kanye West is reportedly no longer a billionaire in the wake of losing his business deal with Adidas. According to a report published by Forbes on Tuesday (Oct. 25), Kanye West's net worth took a major hit and was "obliterated" immediately upon the news that Adidas had terminated their partnership with Ye, halted production on all Yeezy branded products and stopped all payments to the Donda rapper-producer.
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
George Floyd’s Family Considers Lawsuit Against Kanye West After Ye Said Floyd Died of Fentanyl on Drink Champs
Kanye West's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast about the manner of George Floyd's death might lead to a lawsuit by Mr. Floyd's family. On Sunday (Oct. 16), Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who has represented the Floyd family, announced on Twitter that the family of the George Floyd, the man killed in May of 2020 when former Minneapolis, Minn. police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes, is considering suing the controversial rap artist.
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Kanye West Resurfaces With Kid Rock and Ray J at Premiere of Candace Owens’ Black Lives Matter Documentary ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’
Following the controversy filled events of last week, Kanye West resurfaced last night alongside Kid Rock and Ray J at the premiere of Candace Owens' Black Lives Matter documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. On Wednesday night (Oct. 12), right-wing pundit and author...
T.J. Maxx Won’t Purchase or Sell Kanye West’s Yeezy Line
Kanye West's controversial comments continue to affect his bottom line. Now, department store T.J. Maxx has announced it won't be doing business with Ye. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), TJX, the parent company of the popular retail distributor, announced they won't be selling Ye's wildly sought after apparel line due to his recent anti-Semitic rhetoric.
