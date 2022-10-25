ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
XXL Mag

Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
XXL Mag

Kanye West No Longer a Billionaire After Losing Adidas Deal ‘Obliterates’ His Net Worth – Report

Kanye West is reportedly no longer a billionaire in the wake of losing his business deal with Adidas. According to a report published by Forbes on Tuesday (Oct. 25), Kanye West's net worth took a major hit and was "obliterated" immediately upon the news that Adidas had terminated their partnership with Ye, halted production on all Yeezy branded products and stopped all payments to the Donda rapper-producer.
XXL Mag

George Floyd’s Family Considers Lawsuit Against Kanye West After Ye Said Floyd Died of Fentanyl on Drink Champs

Kanye West's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast about the manner of George Floyd's death might lead to a lawsuit by Mr. Floyd's family. On Sunday (Oct. 16), Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who has represented the Floyd family, announced on Twitter that the family of the George Floyd, the man killed in May of 2020 when former Minneapolis, Minn. police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes, is considering suing the controversial rap artist.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
XXL Mag

Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report

Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
XXL Mag

T.J. Maxx Won’t Purchase or Sell Kanye West’s Yeezy Line

Kanye West's controversial comments continue to affect his bottom line. Now, department store T.J. Maxx has announced it won't be doing business with Ye. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), TJX, the parent company of the popular retail distributor, announced they won't be selling Ye's wildly sought after apparel line due to his recent anti-Semitic rhetoric.
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

