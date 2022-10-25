Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
David Scherping retirement leaves irreplaceable impact on Polk County Schools
Bill Miller knew that if Polk County Schools had a task that needed to be handled, David Scherping would take care of it. Ronette Dill knew that if she had a question about anything across the school district, David Scherping would know the answer. Amanda Ruff knew that if she...
polkstudents.com
Polk County Schools again hailed as one of state’s top districts
Polk County Schools continues to draw national recognition for the quality of its education and faculty. For the third straight year, Niche.com has ranked Polk County Schools as the second-best school district in North Carolina. Niche uses a proprietary rating system to rank all districts and schools across the United States.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Hodge sworn in as Tryon’s Chief of Police
On Tuesday, October 18, Randall Hodge was sworn in as Chief of Police at Tryon Police Department. Hodge is replacing Jeff Arrowood, who recently retired, and was sworn in during the last Board of Commissioners meeting. “I’m excited for the future of the department and am looking forward to working...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
tribpapers.com
Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall
Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at Upstate living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
Confederate flag along I-85 violates county ordinance
A large Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County is getting a lot of attention.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
FOX Carolina
No plans to move Greenville County Law Enforcement Center, county leaders say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For two years, plans have been in the works to revitalize what is being called the Gateway District--the area where I-385 ends and downtown Greenville begins. “We want to see restaurants, we want to see retail. We want to see the arena activated. We want...
WMAZ
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
YMCA daycare worker accused of sharing out ‘obscene material’ at North Carolina school facing charges: sheriff
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee. […]
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and...
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
3 arrested for fatal shooting near Spartanburg Co. bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
WYFF4.com
Historic Pickens water tower may come down; residents rally to save it
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate icon for more than 100 years may have to come down. The water tower located in downtown Pickens has been standing since 1921. For that reason, people who live in Pickens or near the area say to them it has become a historic landmark, and a piece of the fabric that comprises Pickens as a whole.
