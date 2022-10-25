ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

polkstudents.com

Polk County Schools again hailed as one of state’s top districts

Polk County Schools continues to draw national recognition for the quality of its education and faculty. For the third straight year, Niche.com has ranked Polk County Schools as the second-best school district in North Carolina. Niche uses a proprietary rating system to rank all districts and schools across the United States.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Hodge sworn in as Tryon’s Chief of Police

On Tuesday, October 18, Randall Hodge was sworn in as Chief of Police at Tryon Police Department. Hodge is replacing Jeff Arrowood, who recently retired, and was sworn in during the last Board of Commissioners meeting. “I’m excited for the future of the department and am looking forward to working...
TRYON, NC
tribpapers.com

Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall

Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

YMCA daycare worker accused of sharing out ‘obscene material’ at North Carolina school facing charges: sheriff

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee. […]
MORGANTON, NC
WSPA 7News

3 arrested for fatal shooting near Spartanburg Co. bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Historic Pickens water tower may come down; residents rally to save it

PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate icon for more than 100 years may have to come down. The water tower located in downtown Pickens has been standing since 1921. For that reason, people who live in Pickens or near the area say to them it has become a historic landmark, and a piece of the fabric that comprises Pickens as a whole.
PICKENS, SC

