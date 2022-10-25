Read full article on original website
Friends, family come together to harvest fields of farmer who passed from cancer
CRESTON, Iowa — It was a sad day for some in the agriculture community when they learned that friend and neighbor Paul Baker had lost his battle with cancer. “Between Paul and his brother, John, they probably have close to 1,200 to 1,500 acres of corn and beans,” said family friend Chad Rieck, of Creston. […]
Ames approves $155 million development for downtown area
AMES, Iowa – The City of Ames has approved an agreement with developers to construct a huge $155 million dollar complex of retail, housing, hotel, and parking garages. The project is called Linc and runs between Clark Ave. and Kellogg Ave., along Lincoln Way. At a city council meeting Tuesday night, some residents came out […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
Jefferson, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Iowa doctors see ‘concerning’ rise in RSV cases
DES MOINES, IOWA — The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is common for infants and young children, and local doctors say it is increasing in central Iowa and across the country. “Both inpatient and in the clinics we have seen a pretty significant increase in RSV cases,” said Chloe Butler, the Medical Director of inpatient pediatric […]
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
Iowa State Daily
Squirrel death causes Ames power outage
A squirrel once described as “cute and furry” by Donald Kom met its demise Thursday morning after sparking a power outage in parts of Ames. Kom, the director of Ames’ electrical department, said the power outage began at 11:20 a.m. and lasted for approximately 52 minutes. Kom said the squirrel initially started the power outage at the Stange substation, but neighborhoods connected to the Ontario substation were the ones left without power.
Adair City Council Reinstates Police Chief Brad Wendt
(Adair) The Adair City Council Reinstated Police Chief Brad Wendt on Wednesday night. In early September, the Council placed Chief Wendt on paid administrative leave after the FBI executed search warrants the previous week at his Adair City Office and at least one gun store he owns. Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter tells KSOM/KS95 News at a rescheduled meeting on Wednesday evening; the City Council voted to reinstate Wendt as the Adair Police Chief.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
ourquadcities.com
John Deere, Iowa State launch demonstration farm
Deere & Company announced a partnership Wednesday with Iowa State University to establish a demonstration site consisting of four different fields and processes that will enable Deere to test sustainable solutions for large grain production systems. “Farmers are working in constantly changing environments where every decision will impact their end...
Des Moines Business Record
New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines
For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
AdWeek
Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
Polk County's medical examiner resigns
Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
theperrynews.com
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
