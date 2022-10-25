ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

AL.com

Alex Leatherwood returns to Chicago Bears’ active roster

When the Chicago Bears square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will be available for the first time since the season-opening game. The Bears restored the former Alabama All-American to their 53-player active roster on Friday after Leatherwood missed six games because of mononucleosis. :
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Baltimore beats Brady, Bucs

Exactly 20 years since the previous time that quarterback Tom Brady played in a third consecutive loss, the Baltimore Ravens gave him an anniversary gift – a third consecutive loss – in the NFL’s Thursday night game for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Brady completed 26-of-44...
AL.com

Bears safety, ESPN have something to say about Mac Jones

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and ESPN had things to say about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Wednesday – Brisker about Jones’ foot and ESPN about a Jones’ pass. In Chicago’s 33-14 victory over the Patriots on Monday night, Brisker was in the vicinity as...
AL.com

Auburn-Arkansas in 2020 & 11 other controversial officials’ calls from last 40 years of SEC football

Auburn hosts Arkansas on Saturday, the Razorbacks’ first trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium since the infamous Bo Nix “spike that should have been a fumble” in 2020. We’ll describe that incident in far more detail below, but suffice it say it’s not the only controversial or simply blown call that affected the outcome of an SEC game over the years. Some of them could have been correctable with replay, while others were simply blown judgment calls or misapplication of rules.
AL.com

