Auburn hosts Arkansas on Saturday, the Razorbacks’ first trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium since the infamous Bo Nix “spike that should have been a fumble” in 2020. We’ll describe that incident in far more detail below, but suffice it say it’s not the only controversial or simply blown call that affected the outcome of an SEC game over the years. Some of them could have been correctable with replay, while others were simply blown judgment calls or misapplication of rules.

AUBURN, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO