Democratic Candidate For US Congress, 17th District, Chris Deluzio on Teleforum 10 AM Today
(Photo provided by candidate’s campaign) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, 95.7 FM, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com Today October 28, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. for the third in a series of interviews highlighting the candidates running for office in the November 8, 2022 General Election. The...
Aliquippa City Council Approves Ordinance 3 of 2022
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City Council met at a work session on Wednesday night and an ordinance was approved authorizing the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Municipal Authority of the City of Aliquippa. The amendment was necessary due to a clerical correction ,Solicitor Myron Sainovich told council.
Hopewell School Board Appoints New Member
(File Photo of a previous Hopewell School Board Meeting) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell School Board member David Bufalini’s resignation was accepted at the boards work session on October 11, 2022. and the board voted on Tuesday night to selected Victoria Gill as the new Region 3 board member.
Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
Matzie: $7 million secured to boost Beaver County projects in Ambridge, Hopewell and Aliquippa
(AMBRIDGE, Pa.) New funding of $7 million secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support major projects in Ambridge, Hopewell and Aliquippa, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced today. Matzie, D-Beaver, said the funding includes $4.5 million to Centria Enterprises LLC for Phase I work on the Ambridge Community Center...
VIDEO: Rocco Cozza Is The Founder Of Cozza Law Group & Co-Host Of “The Entrepreneur Life” On Beaver County Radio
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “When I look back at how we do the show on Saturdays, and we kind of bounce all over the place…that is truly the mind of an entrepreneur.”. That “show” is called The Entrepreneur Life, which airs 10:30 to 12:30 Saturdays on Beaver County Radio....
Friday’s AMBC: Rocco Cozza, Esq.
Rocco Cozza, Founder of the Cozza Law Group and co-host of “The Entrepreneur Life” on Saturdays, joins Matt Drzik for a discussion about his practice as an entertainment lawyer and journey as an entrepreneur. The conversation will take place following the 8:30 news on A.M. Beaver County. Plus,...
Ambridge Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury on Narcotics and Firearms Charges
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 41-year-old Maurice Mosely Jr of Ambridge has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws. The four-count Indictment was returned on Oct. 25, 2022. According to Indictment, on or about July 21, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2021, Mosely,...
Route 65 Lane Restrictions Today, Monday in Baden
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Baden Borough, Beaver County will continue Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Johnson Avenue and State Street from 9 a.m. to...
Link For Western Beaver @ Beaver Falls 10/28/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
WBVP-AM 1230 and 99.3 FM’s Bruce Frey and Eddy Crow have the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Tigers battle the Golden Beavers. The Game will also be presented via Facebook Live on the...
Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree
(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
Sewickley Woman Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Drugs to Prisons
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 48-year-old Michel Cercone of Sewickley was sentenced to 151 months in prison and four years supervised release following her prison sentence for conspiring to distribute Schedule I and II controlled substances, and to launder drug trafficking proceeds, between 2017 and 2019. Cercone was convicted at the conclusion of...
Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Night Three Car Accident in Industry
(Industry , Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said Friday afternoon that 19-year-old Mariah Sambol was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry Wednesday night. Two other people were also injured in the accident and their condition is not known.
One Person Killed and Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash in Industry
(Industry , Pa.) One person killed and two others injured after a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry last night. The accident happened near the intersection with Barclay Hill Road. The identity of the person who died has not been released nor...
The Final Week Of The Regular Season Features Two Undefeated Teams Battling For The Parkway Title
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) After weeks of speculation, anticipation, and the games won in order for this to happen…the matchup spoken about all year long has finally become a reality. The Aliquippa Quips (8-0) will host the Central Valley Warriors (9-0) at Bulldog Stadium in Week 9 action, with...
CCBC Players of Game: Western Beaver @ Beaver Falls 10/28/22
WBVP-AM 1230 and 99.3 FM’s Bruce Frey and Eddy Crow had the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Tigers won over the Golden Beavers 44-8. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Western Beaver:...
