Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
Gospel Jubilee aiming to uplift community
The Gospel Jubilee takes place Sunday, Oct. 30 at Promise Academy in Peoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the jubilee starts at 6:30 p.m. The Gospel Jubilee takes place Sunday, Oct. 30 at Promise Academy in Peoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the jubilee starts at 6:30 p.m.
This Is Illinois' 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider compiled a list of the creepiest legends told in every state.
Selah Concert | Child Evangelism Fellowship
Selah is coming to Peoria, IL on Saturday, November 5th. The concert will take place at the Grace Presbyterian Church. The celebration starts at 6:00 PM, but doors open at 5:15 PM. Tickets are $20 a person. If ten or more people are in your group, then you can get tickets for $15 a person. Grab yours today at the Child Evangelism Fellowship website or by calling (309) 688-9699.
Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Illinois For Kids & Adults
I am a LEGO nerd. Give me a LEGO set to put together and I am one happy camper. So. if you're like me and love bricks then you are going to love this massic brick fest coming to Illinois. Brick Fest Live will be making a stop at Tinley...
Easterseals annual dinner tribute is ‘Worth Celebrating’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Easterseals Central Illinois, the motto is that ‘every child deserves the best.” During Steve Thompson and his wife Morene’s 42 years of service they exemplified that. The Thompsons have devoted themselves to lifting others and filling their lives with hope, laughter,...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pizza in The Area
When was the last time you had the Stateline's Best Pizza?. October is many things, it's time to find your winter coat and then only wear it once, it's usually when we all have the best looking hair, it's national chili and pasta month, AND it's national pizza month!. Believe...
Come From Away coming to Peoria
WMBD/WYZZ got to speak with Come From Away cast member Kevin Carolan about the upcoming performances at the Peoria Civic Center. WMBD/WYZZ got to speak with Come From Away cast member Kevin Carolan about the upcoming performances at the Peoria Civic Center. Ghouls and goblins trick or treat with Peoria...
Broadway’s Come From Away coming to the Peoria Civic Center
(WMBD) – A Broadway musical is coming to Peoria next month. Come From Away has seven performances at the Peoria Civic Center. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
CAAN celebrates 20-year anniversary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Caterpillar African American Network (CAAN) is celebrating 20 years in the making on Friday, Oct. 28. The network was originally formed in 2002 to provide an environment for Caterpillar’s Black workforce, to nurture leadership and networking skills. CAAN is the first network through...
nprillinois.org
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings's unsealed divorce file shows another domestic abuse accusation
Newly released court records show the ex-wife of powerful Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings accused him last year of elbowing her in the face in the presence of their small children and harassing, intimidating and threatening her in a series of text messages during their highly contentious divorce. The accusations...
Local disability support center honors community partners
Local disability support center honors community partners
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
Can You Name The One Player In The World Series From Illinois?
Illinois isn't exactly a hotbed of baseball talent but the Land of Lincoln will still be represented in the 2022 World Series between the Phillies and the Mets. Illinois produces far more professional basketball and football players than baseball players. That makes sense. Baseball is a warm weather sport so you'd expect states like California, Texas, and Florida to dominate baseball rosters and they do.
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
Peoria Zoo | Pumpkin Bash
Join the Peoria Zoo for a Halloween celebration. Watch the zoo animals get into some pumpkins and paint your very own pumpkin for the spooky season. Come to the Peoria Zoo Pumpkin Bash on Sunday, October 30th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Regular admission applies, so no tickets are needed! You can also visit the Peoria Zoo website for more information.
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
