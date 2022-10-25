Read full article on original website
Related
Pink envelope system of doe licenses application would end with governor’s signature
Replacing the current pink envelope system of applying for doe licenses with an online system is on the way to the governor’s desk. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives by a vote of 174-24 on Tuesday approved Senate Bill 431 to allow the Pennsylvania Game Commission to sell antlerless deer hunting permits through the online Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System.
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
Best Eats; nightclub auction; political signs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. High: 59; Low: 37. Partly cloudy; cool and clear this weekend. Children kidnapped: A Harrisburg man is still at large after police said he kidnapped two boys, ages 4 and 5, and their mother yesterday. He’s charged with attempted homicide and with strangling one of the children.
Student seriously injured in crash while trying to board school bus in central Pa.
A passing car hit a York County teenager trying to board a bus to school Wednesday morning, police said. The high school student was about to climb aboard a bus when they were hit around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township, police said. Police said the striking car was coming from the opposite direction of the bus.
Student in police custody for bringing a firearm on school bus in Pa.
A student is now in police custody after bringing a firearm on a school bus in Pa., according to reports. Officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township, Pike County confirmed the student brought a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon, WNEP-TV reported. The school was put on lockdown...
N.J. man charged with murdering co-worker tried to plot copycat killing, officials say
A New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker in her home during lunch faces new charges that he conspired with another inmate to commit a copycat crime that would cast doubt on his guilt, authorities said Thursday. Kenneth Saal, 30, formerly of Lindenwold, has been held in the Middlesex...
If no one wins $825 million Powerball Saturday, jackpot could hit $1 billion
The Powerball lottery jackpot for Saturday, Oct. 29 is up to $825 million - the second largest in Powerball history. If no one wins, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing is expected to hit an estimated $1 billion. Powerball said “strong ticket sales across the country” have pushed...
President Joe Biden says of Senate nominee Fetterman: ‘John IS Pennsylvania’
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president’s most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
Josh Shapiro has crushed Doug Mastriano in the money race; will votes follow?
If Attorney General Josh Shapiro doesn’t win the governor’s race, it won’t because of money problems. New campaign finance reports filed today showed that Shapiro, the Democratic Party nominee, has outspent his Republican rival, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, by more than a 6-to-1 ratio as the governor’s race moved into its home stretch this fall.
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to threatening California Rep. Eric Swalwell
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to kill a member of Congress and his staff. Joshua Hall made the threats against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) while he was waiting to be sentenced in a fraud case — for impersonating former President Donald Trump’s family to raise money for a fake organization.
Pa. Acting Education Secretary delivers literacy message to Harrisburg school students
First grade teachers and students at Ben Franklin Elementary School in the Harrisburg School District received a visit Friday from Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. Hagarty focused on the importance of literacy and good reading habits, reading the Halloween-themed book, the “Creepy Crayon” by Aaron Reynolds to...
UPDATED: Mom, girl from Amber Alert found after being spotted across central Pa.: police
UPDATE: Zoe Moss has been found safe, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Amber Alert was canceled. A 6-year-old girl missing from Chester County has been spotted multiple times across the midstate since an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, authorities said.
President Biden heads to Delaware to vote early
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Abraham Lincoln 41, Philadelphia George Washington 7.
‘I’ll show you what it’s like to be a cop,’ man says as he threatens another driver with gun: police
A man angry about the appearance of another car is accused of following the driver and threatening him with a gun, police said. Upper Allen Township police charged 66-year-old Richard Whitmire, of Mechanicsburg, with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment in connection to the May 18 incident.
John Fetterman: the best choice for veterans | PennLive letters
Senator John McCain spent nearly six years being tortured as a prisoner of war. Donald Trump said “he’s not a war hero” and called him a “dummy.” Senator Tammy Duckworth lost both legs in combat. Donald Trump tweeted a comment calling her a “coward.” Donald Trump considers our troops who died in combat as “losers” and “suckers.” Donald Trump endorses Mehmet Oz for Senator of Pennsylvania.
Second suspect apprehended in Pa. double murder of high school students
Police reportedly made a second arrest in the double murder of two high school students on Oct. 17 in Pa. Court records allege the killings had something to do with a marijuana deal gone bad. 23-year-old Deonte Kelly was arrested upon turning himself in on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m....
Freedom for all, not just for a privileged few | PennLive letters
The campaign sign supporting Doug Mastriano’s bid to be the next governor of Pennsylvania proclaimed: Walk as Free People. The implied meaning of “Free People” is all of us—but is that really Doug’s intention?. For our daughters, our sisters, ourselves, clearly not, as he would...
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
11 restaurants where fall foliage views are matched by good food | Mimi’s picks
This week, leaf-peeping is eye-popping. Pennsylvania forests are currently a canvas of the most beautiful reds, yellows and crimsons. The time is now to hop in your car and head any direction for a scenic drive and photos of the season’s best colors. Take a road trip for the foliage and head to some of the best pit stops en route. Here are some colorful suggestions.
