Pink envelope system of doe licenses application would end with governor’s signature

Replacing the current pink envelope system of applying for doe licenses with an online system is on the way to the governor’s desk. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives by a vote of 174-24 on Tuesday approved Senate Bill 431 to allow the Pennsylvania Game Commission to sell antlerless deer hunting permits through the online Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries

A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
President Joe Biden says of Senate nominee Fetterman: ‘John IS Pennsylvania’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president’s most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
President Biden heads to Delaware to vote early

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter.
DELAWARE STATE
‘I’ll show you what it’s like to be a cop,’ man says as he threatens another driver with gun: police

A man angry about the appearance of another car is accused of following the driver and threatening him with a gun, police said. Upper Allen Township police charged 66-year-old Richard Whitmire, of Mechanicsburg, with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment in connection to the May 18 incident.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
John Fetterman: the best choice for veterans | PennLive letters

Senator John McCain spent nearly six years being tortured as a prisoner of war. Donald Trump said “he’s not a war hero” and called him a “dummy.” Senator Tammy Duckworth lost both legs in combat. Donald Trump tweeted a comment calling her a “coward.” Donald Trump considers our troops who died in combat as “losers” and “suckers.” Donald Trump endorses Mehmet Oz for Senator of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection

ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
OKLAHOMA STATE
11 restaurants where fall foliage views are matched by good food | Mimi’s picks

This week, leaf-peeping is eye-popping. Pennsylvania forests are currently a canvas of the most beautiful reds, yellows and crimsons. The time is now to hop in your car and head any direction for a scenic drive and photos of the season’s best colors. Take a road trip for the foliage and head to some of the best pit stops en route. Here are some colorful suggestions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
