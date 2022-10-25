Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Lincoln Wins Regional Over Jacksonville To Head Home For Sectional Play
The Lincoln Railsplitters will get to play on their home court at least one more time after winning the 3A Jacksonville regional. The Railsplitters beat the host Crimsons in straight sets to advance to the 3A Lincoln sectional where they will play Normal U-High on Monday night.
channel1450.com
Gerger’s Goal Sends Glenwood Into The Elite Eight
Maddox Gerger’s header goal with 8 minutes to go in the second overtime held up and Glenwood beat Rochester 2-1 to win the 2A Chatham sectional championship. Tucker Spraetz scored in the first half for the Rockets. Christian Ray tied it up with 37 minutes to play in regulation. Glenwood will play Triad on Tuesday in the 2A Rochester super sectional for a trip to state.
channel1450.com
Williamsville Wins Warrensburg Regional As Holliday Makes History
Williamsville sophomore Riley Holliday made history to help power the Bullets to a 2A regional crown on Thursday. Holliday surpassed 1000 career assists in the Bullets’ win over Warrensburg Latham to win the 2A title. Williamsville will play St Joseph Ogden on Monday at 6 pm in the 2A Riverton sectional semifinal. Thanks to Seth Kunz and the Williamsville Wire for the highlight package and interviews.
WAND TV
Effingham preparing for state powerhouse Rochester in the first round of 4A
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it, but the IHSA football playoffs are already here!. In our WAND Matchup of the Week for round one, it's a showdown of two area teams as Effingham will travel to take on state powerhouse Rochester.
channel1450.com
Rochester Wins Regional Title Over Springfield High In Straight Sets
Rochester’s only CS8 loss this season was to the Springfield High Senators. The Rockets got their revenge with a 26-24, 25-17 win to claim the 3A regional title and secure a spot in the 3A Lincoln sectional on Monday. Rochester will play Normal West for a spot in the 3A Lincoln sectional championship against the winner of Normal U-High and Lincoln.
channel1450.com
Rochester Beats Urbana To Advance To Sectional Championship
Darren Booth’s one goal 90 seconds into the second half was the difference. Rochester beat Urbana 1-0 on Wednesday evening to advance to the 2A Chatham sectional championship on Friday at 5 pm. Aidan Hughes preserved the shutout in goal.
wlds.com
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Oct. 10-14, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Barbara J. Cate and Charles S. Beckman of Camp Point, Cynthia...
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
edglentoday.com
Haine Charges Defendant With Stealing $64,200 From Softball Organization
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Thursday filed felony theft charges against the treasurer of a local softball organization. Heather S. Sullivan, 37, of Roodhouse, is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch. The theft is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1,...
WAND TV
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
wlds.com
“Squeal at the Wheel” Returns for Halloween
A Jacksonville area service organization is inviting young and old alike to come to Squeal at the Wheel this Halloween. Members of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville will be in Community Park Monday night offering rides and trick or treating at the Big Eli Ferris Wheel for Halloween. Gina Hayes...
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
wmay.com
Two Arrested In Jacksonville After Fight Involving Machete
Two men have been arrested in Jacksonville after a fight involving a machete. WLDS Radio in Jacksonville reports the incident happened just before 5:30 Friday evening. Police responded to find the two men both injured from the encounter. Police reports say 32-year-old Paul Grey of Murrayville and 35-year-old Tyshawn Barnes of Jacksonville got into a verbal dispute, and then Gray allegedly struck Barnes in the head with the machete. Barnes was somehow able to grab the machete and struck Grey with it.
WAND TV
Lightning strike believed to have caused garage fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A detached garage is believed to have been set on fire by a strike of lightning in Springfield Tuesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called out to the 3600 block of Lincoln Trail around 9:40 p.m. The homeowners shut off the electric and propane to...
advantagenews.com
Alton home damaged in early morning fire
There were no injuries reported in an early morning fire in Alton. The Alton Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Brown Street just after midnight and found flames coming from the back of the structure. East Alton fire crews were also called in to assist. The fire was...
