ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Judge seals defense brief describing his off-the-record behavior at homicide trial

By Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

A Milwaukee County judge already facing public criticism has been transferred from hearing major felonies after the State Public Defender's Office raised questions about his conduct in a homicide case.

Judge David Borowski ordered a court filing about his actions to be sealed from public view. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has obtained a copy of the document, which details how defense counsel says Borowski berated them, offered his candid and arguably offensive thoughts on witnesses and jurors and cut short the defense attorney's closing statement.

One explanation for his actions, the two public defenders imply, was he was upset and distracted by the media scrutiny he was under for allowing a man convicted of sexual assault to remain out of custody while awaiting sentencing. Ten days after he was convicted, that man, Ernest Blakney, killed his girlfriend and tried to burn down her house and some cars, and later carjacked a construction worker at gunpoint.

Blakney was fatally shot by police days later, after a chase that ended in the downtown bar district.

In late August, Borowski was in the news for what he didn't do in court: After Blakney pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child on Aug. 15, Borowski allowed Blakney to remain free on $5,000 bail, pending his Oct. 20 sentencing. The decision came despite a prosecutor's request that Blakney be detained because the state would be recommending six to eight years in prison. According to a transcript of the hearing, Borowski noted Blakney had no issues while on pretrial release for several months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nM5Bs_0im5mPtw00

Ten days later, Blakney killed his partner, Nikia T. Rogers, 36, of Milwaukee, set her body and some cars on fire, then committed an armed robbery.

He was a fugitive until he led police on a chase Sept. 2 that ended with a shooting in downtown's crowded bar district. Blakney was killed by police after he crashed, exited his vehicle and fired at officers. Both the homicide and child sexual assault cases against Blakney are scheduled for formal dismissal Oct. 31, before Judge Glenn Yamahiro.

The homicide trial of Michael White started Aug. 29, four days after Rogers was killed. That also was the same day Blakney was charged in her death while he was still a fugitive. White was charged in an April 2021 quadruple shooting that left two people dead . A jury convicted White on Sept. 2 of first-degree reckless homicide, reckless injury and recklessly endangering safety.

According to the post-trial brief filed by White's attorneys, Borowski held numerous off-the-record discussions with lawyers during the trial. He talked at least twice about the Blakney case, explaining his decision not to remand, venting frustration that a retired judge offered his take on the decision in a news story and acknowledging he was generally distracted by the media coverage of the Blakney matter.

The document, titled "Brief to complete the record," purports to summarize numerous off-the-record side-bar and in-chambers conversations Borowski had with lawyers during the trial. Borowski ordered it to be filed under seal. The Journal Sentinel has obtained a copy.

Some in-chambers discussions focused on evidentiary issues, topics normally put on the record immediately afterward. They were not, according to the brief. The defense said making them part of the record is necessary for an appeal.

In other discussions, he sided with the defense. For example, the judge agreed the prosecutor and state witnesses should not refer to a man who was killed as a victim, since his shooting had been ruled self-defense.

Borowski also criticized the lawyers' tactics and strategies, and their cases, and harshly criticized some witnesses and a juror, according to the brief.

More: Homicide suspect Ernest Blakney died in a shootout with police following a car chase that ended in downtown Milwaukee

It also says he interrupted defense counsel Amanda Parent's closing argument four times. One led to an in-chambers discussion in which Borowski paced and gesticulated while yelling at Parent and calling her closing one of the worst he'd seen. He then chastised Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan for not objecting himself during the defense closing, and told the prosecutor how he should counter Parent's points during rebuttal.

Lastly, he told Parent she had 10 minutes left.

More: Milwaukee County judge under fire for detaining defense lawyer, who wound up shackled

The brief states the interruptions and scene in the chambers prevented Parent from completing her prepared closing argument and effectively representing White.

Borowski mentioned during several in-chambers discussions he thought a juror had been sleeping during trial, and he thought the juror might be "slow" or autistic.

The lawyers had not initially noticed the juror sleeping, but later did, and agreed the juror would be designated an alternate.

During another discussion in chambers, according to the defense brief, Borowski told defense counsel Colleen Cullen that his clerk and court reporter told him that Cullen rolled her eyes whenever he ruled on objections.

He said he hadn't seen it himself, which was lucky for Cullen because it's the judge's biggest pet peeve.

Several days after the defense tried to file the post trial brief, Borowski's clerk emailed Parent, Cullen and Tom Reed, the regional manager for the State Public Defender's office. It read, "Judge Borowski would like to see the 2 of you NOW. Doesn't matter what your calendars look like. No excuses."

According to a transcript of a hearing Oct. 17, Borowski said he was "taken aback and shocked" by the defense's post-trial brief, which was filed without "leave of court." He said his research found no basis for filing such a document, and reiterated that Parent and Cullen should have raised timely objections during trial if they believed there were errors and moved to put certain conversations on the record then.

Borowski also said the brief contained private and potentially confidential information about the juror and witnesses as well as "obvious attacks on the court." He said a response from the prosecutor, Vance-Curzan, indicated he didn't recall some of the conversation or that they didn't happen as described by the defense. The judge also denied making some of the statements the defense brief attributed to him.

"The defense also, obviously, took it upon themselves to attack me personally. For Ms. Cullen and Ms. Parent, I'm disappointed," Borowski said.

He said several evidentiary rulings he made in favor of the defense weigh against any claim that White could make that his counsel was ineffective.

One he cited was the decision to allow a doctor to present, "at best, a novel, experimental legal theory" as a defense expert, and to instruct the jury on self-defense.

Borowski also addressed his comments about the Blakney matter during White's trial.

"The defense took it upon themselves to use my being honest, at that point a vulnerable, frustrated adult who was having a bad week to turn that into an attack," he said.

"It's not easy being trashed in the media or on talk radio about a decision you made, to have that turned around on me and act like I'm some bad person is disappointing," he said. "It's hurtful, and, yes, I would expect better from any attorney, any attorney."

Lastly, Borowski said the administration of justice required him to seal the documents, and that doing so had bearing on White's earlier public trial.

He rejected Parent's attempt to make a further record after his lengthy oral ruling.

"You needed to make the record seven weeks ago," he said. " Denied."

Both Parent and Cullen have left or are leaving the Public Defender's Office. Parent said the White case was not the sole reason but was kind of a last straw. "The judges that are most vocal about the lack of defense attorneys are the ones that treat them the worst," Parent said.

Borowski held a hearing with the prosecutor and Reed.  The judge set an Oct. 14 deadline for the defense and prosecution to file briefs addressing what legal authority supported filing its "brief to complete the record." Those briefs were also sealed.

Borowski has been a circuit judge since 2003 and has been reelected three times to six-year terms, the current one running until 2027.  He is known for the occasional temper and outburst toward parties, lawyers or people in the gallery who he perceives are not behaving properly, but he is generally respected by lawyers as fair and effective at handling serious cases.

Borowski has ordered contempt detentions for parties in probate cases and a lawyer in a high-profile fetal abduction homicide case. His decision to hold an assistant public defender in contempt during a bail hearing in 2018 resulted in widespread backlash among the defense bar, and a reassignment to misdemeanor court.

On Oct. 4, Chief Judge Mary Triggiano reassigned Yamahiro to Borowski's calendar of major felonies, and Borowski to Yamahiro's civil/probate caseload, starting Oct 31. Yamahiro had just moved to the probate division in August, during the usual judicial rotation period. But Borowski will still handle White's sentencing, set for Nov. 10.

Borowski said it was a mutual decision among the three judges and he will be glad to take a break from the major felony calendar.

Br uce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Judge seals defense brief describing his off-the-record behavior at homicide trial

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Trial for former Milwaukee officer accused in chokehold death moved to June

MILWAUKEE — The trial for former Milwaukee police Officer Michael Mattioli has been moved to June 5, 2023. It was most recently scheduled to begin in November 2022. In April 2020, prosecutors said Michael Mattioli was off duty when he put Joel Acevedo in a chokehold during a party at Mattioli's home. Acevedo died six days later.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Two men charged with killing Milwaukee woman, setting her body on fire

MILWAUKEE — Two men are being charged in the killing of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and burning her body. Sultan Shareef and Johnny Hopgood are facing multiple charges in the killing of Kania Brunson. Someone discovered Brunson's remains on Sept. 24 near Keefe Avenue and Palmer Street. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Social Lounge homicide suspect arrested after 8 months on the run

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Tate, the man suspected of gunning down a social lounge employee after being denied entry, is now in police custody 8 months after the deadly shooting. According to two sources, police arrested Tate Friday. When asked to confirm Tate's status, a police spokesperson confirmed officers arrested Tate, 25, in Glendale.
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict

MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana. Darrell Brooks Found Guilty, in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Among those killed was 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. Earlier this year, Brooks pleaded not guilty due to having a mental illness but withdrew that plea before the trial started. He then dismissed his public defenders and decided to represent himself. Throughout the course of the trial, Brooks displayed combative and erratic behavior. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. However, the prosecution pointed out that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector previously tested that his vehicle was working properly. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each of the first-degree intentional homicide counts.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine man accused of breaking into woman’s house, headbutting her, then stealing her phone and gun

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her, and also stealing her phone and handgun. A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday.Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.”The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.”Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant. The doctors and advocacy groups that filed the lawsuit before McBurney in July also argue the law was invalid from the start because it violated the US Constitution and US Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.SEE MORE: Appeals Court Says Georgia Abortion Law Should Take EffectGeorgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but it had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, who had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court’s decision in June.The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the womans life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.In August, McBurney rejected a request by the plaintiffs to immediately block the abortion law while the lawsuit was pending, though he stressed that decision did not touch on the merits of the case. Earlier this month, he denied a request by state officials to postpone the trial, which he will decide, not a jury. Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting video released; suspect dead after incident

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Oct. 28 released footage from a fatal, officer-involved shooting that happened in September, part of the department's "Community Briefing" series. The shooting happened near 33rd and Galena the night of Sept. 13. Police said 40-year-old Sherman Solomon and two others were involved...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered

Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Family calls for justice after man killed in robbery

MILWAUKEE — A family is calling for justice after a robbery turned deadly. Investigators said attackers targeted Rodney Surprise, 46, at the Petro Mart near Chase and Lincoln avenues at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, hit him and stole his car. Surprise’s family said, at the hospital, doctors could not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy