Man charged with murder of roommate at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 65-year-old man he was living with in Northern Macomb County.
The Oakland Press
Experts testify for Crumbley parents case: School shootings preventable, not always predictable
An Oakland County judge is weighing arguments from the prosecution and defense on whether to allow testimony from expert witnesses on mass shootings in the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley. The Crumbleys are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021...
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
fox2detroit.com
Trial for Floyd Galloway, charged in murder of Danielle Stislicki, delayed to 2023
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for Floyd Galloway Jr, the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki almost six years ago, will not head to trial this fall as originally scheduled after the judge in the case pushed the case back to the spring of 2023. The trial for...
The Oakland Press
Trial for Danielle Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway moved to 2023
Trial for the accused killer of Danielle Stislicki has been rescheduled to next year. The trial of Floyd Galloway, Jr. had been scheduled to start Nov. 28 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen, but it’s been moved to March 28, 2023, according to the court file. Galloway, 35,...
Prosecutors seek to introduce evidence Michigan school shooter's parents created a pathway to violence
Prosecutors are seeking to introduce future trial testimony from expert witnesses to show the mass shooting at Oxford High School could have been prevented with proper intervention.
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit murder suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns self in to police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder suspect who was on the run after fleeing a barricaded situation Monday is in custody, Detroit police said. Keyon Fields turned himself in on Friday. Fields was wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hurt in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa on the city’s west side. Police said an argument during a party led to the shooting.
The Oakland Press
Prayer vigil, balloon launch Sunday for slain Lyft driver, Dina Terrell
As family and friends mourn the loss of Dina May Terrell — an Eastpointe woman shot to death in Pontiac last week while working as a Lyft driver — a memorial gathering and balloon launch is planned for this Sunday, in her honor. The event, which will also...
Community Stunned After No Leads in the Murder of 19-Year-Old Detroit Woman
A 19-year-old teenager who had a bright future ahead was slain last month, leaving a Detroit community mourning and in search for answers. On September 20, Nataja Boleware was seated in a vehicle with a friend when a Chrysler 300 pulled up alongside them and opened fire. Boleware was shot seven times and pronounced dead on the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
Suburban left with 10 bullet holes after shooting on Michigan highway
DETROIT – A Chevrolet Suburban was struck 10 times after someone opened fire on a freeway in Detroit. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday when another Suburban with an unknown plate pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
Deal allows drunken driver to avoid murder conviction in varsity football coach's death
A Huntington Woods woman, who authorities said killed a beloved Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood head football coach two years ago in a Pleasant Ridge drunk driving collision, was sentenced Thursday to 10-15 years in prison on a deal with the prosecution. Wendy Bass had a blood alcohol content of .28...
abc12.com
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
Cops search for suspect in overnight shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit police are investigating a freeway shooting after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a driver on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road. The driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban was shot at approximately ten times by a white Chevrolet Suburban.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
Birmingham family sues Snapchat after teen overdoses
A Birmingham family is among nine nationwide who are suing to hold the social media site Snapchat responsible for the deaths or injuries of their children from drugs laced with fentanyl. James and Kathleen McCarthy and their daughter, Samantha, of Birmingham, sued earlier this month in the Superior Court of...
