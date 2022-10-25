ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

MLive

Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit murder suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns self in to police

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder suspect who was on the run after fleeing a barricaded situation Monday is in custody, Detroit police said. Keyon Fields turned himself in on Friday. Fields was wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hurt in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa on the city’s west side. Police said an argument during a party led to the shooting.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Oakland Press

Birmingham family sues Snapchat after teen overdoses

A Birmingham family is among nine nationwide who are suing to hold the social media site Snapchat responsible for the deaths or injuries of their children from drugs laced with fentanyl. James and Kathleen McCarthy and their daughter, Samantha, of Birmingham, sued earlier this month in the Superior Court of...
BIRMINGHAM, MI

