DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder suspect who was on the run after fleeing a barricaded situation Monday is in custody, Detroit police said. Keyon Fields turned himself in on Friday. Fields was wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hurt in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa on the city’s west side. Police said an argument during a party led to the shooting.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO