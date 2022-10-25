Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Drake Set Morehouse and Spelman Homecoming Ablaze During Surprise Appearance with 21 Savage
Morehouse and Spelman college students got their money’s worth during a homecoming concert headlined by 21 Savage on Wednesday night. Tickets for the sold-out show were only $35 for students – but during the performance, which doubled as a hometown show for the Atlanta rapper, Drake hit the stage in a surprise appearance that sent the decibels in Forbes Arena skyrocketing.
Altercation With August Alsina Lands Tory Lanez On House Arrest Until His Megan Thee Stallion Trial Date
A Los Angeles judge has placed Tory Lanez on house arrest until his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins, TMZ reports. However, the reason why Lanez was ordered to stay in his home has very little to do with the Houston hottie herself. Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled on...
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Larry June And Babyface Ray Put On For Red Bull Soundclash Detroit
One night in October, Red Bull introduced Soundclash to Detroit with the ultimate showdown between Babyface Ray and Larry June. A sold-out audience of 1,800 people layered in the city’s signature style of ornate jackets and Cartier Buffs, endured the brisk autumn air to pack out the Russell Industrial Center. Once inside, fans sipped curated cocktails and cliqued up in small groups in front of two stages, waiting to hear their favorite songs from both rising stars. Signage highlighting the friendly competition amped up “Detroit vs The Bay” however the showcase from the rappers, and their special guests, was proof...
City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event
The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
Drake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage’s anticipated collaborative album Her Loss has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Both rappers shared through social media that their producer, Noah “40” Shebib, contracted COVID-19 while mixing and mastering the project. Initially set to release on Friday (Oct. 28), the album is now due next Friday (Nov. 4). More from VIBE.comDrake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After HerDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In Miami “Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is Her Loss day,” Champagne Papi explained through...
Cardi B Breaks New Ground, Earns 100M RIAA-Certified Units
Cardi B has hit a significant milestone by reaching over 100 million RIAA-Certified units sold. According to Chart Data, the certification includes albums, singles, and guest appearances that the Bronx rapper has amassed in her remarkable, award-winning career. With over 54 million digital sales, she’s the highest-selling female rapper to date.
Review: Hip-hop's travels, from Queens to L.A. to Houston, get their due in an oral history
Jonathan Abrams' 'The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop,' goes beyond New York's marquee names to chart the growth of a national movement.
