Is Your Out of State Hunting License Legal in New York State?
Hunters love to hunt. In fact, hunters often cross state borders to go hunting with their friends. When you visit another state, do you double-check that your hunting license for your home state is valid in New York State? Or do you even need to get a New York State Hunting License as well?
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Keep Fishing in the Adirondacks Well Into Late Fall Thanks to NY DEC
If you fish in rivers and lakes near the Adirondacks, you will be pleasantly surprised. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has teamed up with local hatcheries to stock more fish. This will allow fishermen to fish late in the fall. Where Did The NY DEC Stock More Fish?
Want Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving? Support These NY Farms!
Thanksgiving is just about a month away! There are so many things to look forward to with this holiday, especially the opportunity to see family and friends that you may not have seen in a while or that you just don't see enough. Football is a nice addition to Thanksgiving...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving table will have all of the standard dishes. Are you looking for fresh cranberries to make some cranberry sauce? Here's where to buy them in Upstate New York. Did you know that the recipe for cranberry sauce is almost as old as the United States itself? The recipe for cranberry sauce appears in the 1796 edition of The Art of Cookery by Amelia Simmons. This classic book is the first known cookbook authored by an American.
This ‘Spook-tacular’ Deal on Ice Cream is Coming to Upstate NY, But Where?
Pardon the pun, but a spook-tacular deal is coming to Upstate New York, one that will benefit the sweet tooth in your life. Those who are preparing to celebrate Halloween on Monday, October 31st, but also have a taste for ice cream, this story is for you. Even if you...
Will Sky High Turkey Prices Cancel Thanksgiving Dinners In New York State?
Turkey prices may pose a threat to many New Yorkers' traditional Thanksgiving dinners this year, as certain factors have caused the price of the savory centerpiece to rise. Turkey prices are soaring at 73 percent above last year's price. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, there are several factors...
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Bonfire Beware: This Firewood Mistake Could Put You In NY Jail
Late fall is campfire season in New York. There’s something so perfect about sitting around a roaring blaze with family and friends, sipping cider, and enjoying a crisp night under the stars. Of course, there are the standard safety measures to take as far as outdoor fires are concerned...
Happy Halloween: The Unusual Toxic NY Plant that Grows “Eyeballs”
Just in time for Halloween, there's a plant growing right under our noses that looks like it's straight out of a horror movie. Meet Actaea pachypoda, the toxic New York plant that sprouts "eyeballs". Poisonous Plants in New York. Nicknamed "Doll's Eyes", "Baneberry", and even "Toadroot", Actaea pachypoda is a...
Employees in Some States Get Paid Leave for Voting! Is New York on the List?
Election Day is around the corner in the United States, falling on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. That day will have a huge impact on every state in the union, including ours, here in New York. Among the other measures on the ballot, New Yorkers will be able to vote on...
Shania Twain Announces Her First Upstate NY Concert in 25 Years
We’re not even out of October and Upstate New York is already looking at a massive new year of live music. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, John Mellencamp, and Matchbox 20 are all taking center stage across the region in 2023, with many more on the way – but a new announcement might be one of the biggest shows of the year.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
