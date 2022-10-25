The last time Marcus Mumford was in town, during March of 2019, he and his band Mumford & Sons set at attendance record at Little Caesars Arena. It was a far cry from the crowd the British-raised singer-songwriter played to Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at the exponentially smaller Fillmore Detroit. But he told the 2,500 or so that “this is exactly the din of room I had in mind” when he asked his booking agent to put together a tour of theaters to promote his first solo album “(self-titled).”

