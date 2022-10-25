Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Marcus Mumford, sans sons, entrances at the Fillmore Detroit
The last time Marcus Mumford was in town, during March of 2019, he and his band Mumford & Sons set at attendance record at Little Caesars Arena. It was a far cry from the crowd the British-raised singer-songwriter played to Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at the exponentially smaller Fillmore Detroit. But he told the 2,500 or so that “this is exactly the din of room I had in mind” when he asked his booking agent to put together a tour of theaters to promote his first solo album “(self-titled).”
The Oakland Press
Eminem’s manager says Rock Hall induction is ‘hugely significant’
When Eminem inducted Run-DMC into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2009, a thought occurred to him and his manager Paul Rosenberg. “We were like, ‘Wait a minute — eventually this could be you,” Rosenberg recalls. And on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, it...
