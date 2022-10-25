The number of guns stolen during car break-ins in Birmingham is up from last year, and police are again reminding people to hide their valuables and lock their doors. Though the crime category of unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles is down more than 15 percent over this time last year, there have still been more than 4,100 car break-ins in the city, according to Birmingham Police Department numbers.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO