Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city’s total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of West 18th Street around 11:55 a.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators had only identified the victim in this case as a Hispanic man.

This incident marks the 69th homicide for 2022 in Little Rock, putting the total for the year only one homicide behind the all-time record of 70 set in 1993.

Earlier reports stated the shooting occurred in the area of West 16th Street and Dennison Street, just south of Little Rock Central High School. Police officials said the school went on lockdown for a short time during the initial response by police to the report of the shooting. The lockdown was lifted by 12: 45 p.m.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact homicide detectives at 501-371-4660 or to submit tips using the LRPD app.

