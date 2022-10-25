ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZDe8_0im5lXzx00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city’s total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of West 18th Street around 11:55 a.m.

Little Rock police arrest two in connection with Leander Drive deadly shooting

As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators had only identified the victim in this case as a Hispanic man.

This incident marks the 69th homicide for 2022 in Little Rock, putting the total for the year only one homicide behind the all-time record of 70 set in 1993.

Earlier reports stated the shooting occurred in the area of West 16th Street and Dennison Street, just south of Little Rock Central High School. Police officials said the school went on lockdown for a short time during the initial response by police to the report of the shooting. The lockdown was lifted by 12: 45 p.m.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact homicide detectives at 501-371-4660 or to submit tips using the LRPD app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
ROLAND, AR
THV11

Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arkansas biker’s backpack bursts into flames after being tased by state police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was engulfed in flames when he was tased by a state trooper, authorities said. Christopher Gaylor, 38, of Little Rock, was wearing a backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside when he was tased, igniting the bag, KHBS-TV reported. According to Arkansas State Police, Gaylor faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, KHBS reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy