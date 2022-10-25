Read full article on original website
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing
The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
Zac Efron Looking Swole On Set Of 'The Iron Claw'
Things are heating up regarding "The Iron Claw", Sean Durkin's upcoming feature on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. The film's cast includes Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany as Doris and Fritz Von Erich, and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
Triple H Reportedly Doing Away With Annual WWE PLE
As if we haven't already seen creative shifts within WWE under the tenure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, fans should expect to see more changes on the way with regard to WWE's premium live event schedule. According to a report from Give Me Sport, Hell in a Cell will no longer be held as an annual event moving forward.
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
Sting Had His Reasons For Not Signing With WWE Until 2014
Sting is a true icon of professional wrestling who has always found a way to keep pace with the ever-changing industry. From his surfer gimmick and the vaunted Crow-styled antihero to his legendary TNA/Impact Wrestling run, The Man They Call Sting has seen and done it all, maintaining a consistent sense of professionalism through it all.
Clarification On Maria Kanellis And Others Reportedly Signing With AEW - Exclusive
Update, 4:21pm EST: Wrestling Inc. can now confirm that Taven, Maria, and Mike officially signed their AEW deals this afternoon. Following their debut in All Elite Wrestling two weeks back, Fightful Select reported today that The Kingdom's Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven have signed multi-year contracts with the company. However, Wrestling Inc. can confirm that while the trio has been offered those deals, they have yet to sign them, at least not yet. With that said, it sounds like the three former Ring of Honor stars should be signing them soon.
John Cena Teaming With Top Hollywood Star For New Film
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena will once again be returning to the silver screen to star in a brand-new action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. Cena, who is currently busy filming scenes for the forthcoming releases of "Coyote vs. Acme," "Argylle," and "The Independent," will star alongside "The Wire" and "Luther" actor Idris Elba in the future release of "Heads of State." The film is being described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run, centered on a mismatched pair who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation," and will be distributed globally by Amazon Studios. Russian-born director Naishuller was last involved with the action film "Nobody" released in 2021, starring Bob Odenkirk.
The Latest News On MLW's Lawsuit Against WWE
There have been several investigations that have taken up a lot of the news cycle this year, both in AEW and WWE. As such, it's easy to forget that MLW is still in the process of suing WWE, having filed an Anti-Trust lawsuit against the promotion back in January. The case has been slowly moving forward since then, and it appears that will continue to be the case as we head towards the end of the year.
Sasha Banks And Naomi Reunite With WWE Stars
Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have been seen in the wrestling world since they chose to walk out of a "WWE Raw" taping on May 16, relinquishing their Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Since that point, the two of them have been seen together numerous times, whether at signings, press events, or even on the catwalk, but this week they have reunited with several other WWE Superstars.
Jeff Jarrett Says Veteran AEW Star Is 'Hottest Thing Going Right Now'
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett firmly believes a veteran's current gimmick alongside The Acclaimed is the "hottest thing going right now" in All Elite Wrestling. "It's very obvious to me that Billy Gunn has a unique talent of playing, because this is a real skill set, the secondary role," Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast. "The Acclaimed guys are the lead, they're the tag team. But the three of them together, it certainly has nothing to do with hip tosses and hurricanranas and five stars. The 'scissor me', it organically popped out."
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
WWE SmackDown Results - Ronda Rousey Issues Open Challenge, The Brawling Brutes Vs. The Bloodline, We Hear From Roman Reigns
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on October 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri!. "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be defending her title in an Open Challenge. Rousey made it clear last week that she isn't seeking approval from fans, but instead wants to prove herself as the best of the best. She has been a force to be reckoned with since dethroning Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules earlier this month, and now two questions remain: who will the answer the call and will they be able to take down "The Baddest Woman On The Planet"?
Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck
Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
