Richmond, VA

Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Younkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Younkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery

FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Phys.org

Juvenile striped bass abundance remains steady in Virginia waters

Preliminary results from an ongoing long-term survey conducted by researchers at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science suggest another average year class of young-of-year striped bass was produced in Virginia tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay in 2022. The 2022 year class represents the group of fish hatched this...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles

As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

VDOE looks at next steps for proposed transgender student policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The public comment period for Virginians to weigh in on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s policy proposal for transgender students has ended. The Virginia Department of Education will now review more than 70,000 comments submitted and could make changes before the state superintendent finalizes the model policies.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Community leaders work to curb gun violence after Carolina Express convenience store shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Community leaders are looking at a new solution to curb the gun violence problem in the city. They say something needs to be done about some of the convenience stores in the neighborhoods where these shootings seem to keep happening. They’re saying that too many slot machines and too much alcohol is available which is likely contributing to people making bad decisions.
RICHMOND, VA

