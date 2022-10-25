Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
One year after Youngkin victory, education once again takes center stage in Virginia
A year after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) brought his education-focused campaign to the northern Virginia county of Loudoun, the issue is once again seeping into campaign politics in an area within commuting distance of the nation's capital. Throughout 2021, Loudoun County was infamously the epicenter of a nationwide movement...
Richmond police react to chief’s resignation, replacement
The Richmond Coalition of Police is reacting to the resignation of Former Police Chief Gerald Smith as questions remain as to what led to his resignation.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin Makes Light Of Attack On Nancy Pelosi’s Husband
While speaking at a rally with 7th District GOP candidate Yesli Vega Friday afternoon, Youngkin took shots at Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and addressed Nancy Pelosi by mentioning the break-in and subsequent assault of her husband before saying he and his supporters were going to oust the House Speaker at the polls.
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
Millions of dollars flow into Virginia's second congressional district race
With the debates now over and Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans making their final pushes in Virginia's second congressional district, big money is coming in to help them.
WHSV
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day:...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
NBC12
Younkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Younkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
Chairman of Virginia Parole Board aims to bring transparency
Chairman of Virginia Parole Board aims to bring transparency. Chadwick Dotson meets with Portsmouth families impacted.
Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery
FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
Phys.org
Juvenile striped bass abundance remains steady in Virginia waters
Preliminary results from an ongoing long-term survey conducted by researchers at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science suggest another average year class of young-of-year striped bass was produced in Virginia tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay in 2022. The 2022 year class represents the group of fish hatched this...
How should Richmond pay for affordable housing?
In 2020, Richmond adopted an ordinance setting aside a portion of each year's real estate taxes for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. This year, that funding should have totaled $2.4 million -- but the city says they're under no obligation to transfer it.
Feds say they don't have evidence to prove man planned 4th of July shooting
Federal prosecutors said they don't have the evidence to prove that Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas was planning an attack or any other act of violence in Richmond on the Fourth of July.
Virginia residents should get stimulus of up to $500 by Halloween
Photo of money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)Here's some good news for many taxpayers in Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers payment of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.
As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles
As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
‘I am at the mercy of the city’: Richmond man gets $21,000 water bill
A Richmond man is looking for answers from the city after he was hit with a $21,000 water bill this week.
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
NBC12
VDOE looks at next steps for proposed transgender student policies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The public comment period for Virginians to weigh in on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s policy proposal for transgender students has ended. The Virginia Department of Education will now review more than 70,000 comments submitted and could make changes before the state superintendent finalizes the model policies.
NBC12
Community leaders work to curb gun violence after Carolina Express convenience store shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Community leaders are looking at a new solution to curb the gun violence problem in the city. They say something needs to be done about some of the convenience stores in the neighborhoods where these shootings seem to keep happening. They’re saying that too many slot machines and too much alcohol is available which is likely contributing to people making bad decisions.
