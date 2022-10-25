Read full article on original website
Trenton City Council passes ordinance granting request for conditional use permit
The Trenton City Council passed an ordinance at a special meeting on October 27th that granted a conditional use permit. The permit was granted to Kipp and Cara McClellan to allow for a full-size camper hook-up on the property adjacent to 3100 Hoover Drive. The McClellans own K4C Premier Cottages at 3100 Hoover Drive.
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees terminated from jobs
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees have been terminated from their jobs. Facebook posts indicate Paramedic Jenny Hunter and Emergency Medical Technician Carrie Evans were released on Wednesday. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the Grundy County Commission does not deal with the hiring and firing of ambulance employees. Ambulance Director Sarah...
Ramp and crossover closures planned on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close two crossovers and four ramps on Highway36 in Livingston County. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on Highway 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. Below is the planned schedule of closures:. Saturday, October 29, 7 a.m. to...
Grundy County bridge to be replaced, Route W will close south of Route F
Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday and Thursday
The Chillicothe Police Department was busy Wednesday and Thursday with 213 calls for service. 6:56 am, Report of stolen pickup and trailer from the 1400 block of N. Washington Street. The truck was later recovered near Jamesport and the trailer is still missing. Investigation is continuing. 3:12pm, Subject in the...
Grundy County Commission discusses possibility of contracting with firm for programs regarding ambulance billing
The Grundy County Commission, at a special meeting on October 27th, discussed the possibility of contracting with a consulting firm for two programs regarding ambulance billing. Jason White with the Mid-America Regional Council and Sarah DiCicco with Public Consulting Group spoke about Ground Emergency Transport regarding Medicaid and the mandatory Ground Ambulance Data Collection System regarding Medicare.
Grundy County Ambulance service hires three paramedics
The Grundy County Ambulance service hired three new paramedics this week, two signing on for full-time employment and another to work PRN. All three are experienced providers who’ve been working for other services in the surrounding area. The first of the two new full-time employees to start has already begun to fill shifts and the second, along with the new PRN employee, will start work in early November in order to give their respective employers due notice.
Office of Broadband Development to hold public meeting in Unionville for input on broadband infrastructure
The Office of Broadband Development will hold a regional listening session in the Green Hills Area. Input can be provided at the Connecting All Missourians session at the Putnam County Middle School in Unionville on November 3rd from 4 to 6 pm. A concurrent virtual option will also be available.
Trenton Fire Department responds to 1200 Laclede Street
Smoke showing from a garage sent the Trenton Fire Department to 1200 Laclede Street Wednesday morning. The smoke was due to a wood-burning stove fire and a spokesman for the department said a water can was used to extinguish the small fire and embers near the stove. Overheating of the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
Two individuals extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Jackson County on October 24th after he allegedly set fire to a car in Grundy County on October 13th. Forty-six-year-old Trevenio Davis was extradited to Grundy County on October 25th. Davis has been charged with...
Assault Charges Issued Against Pattonsburg Resident
Dawson J Toombs. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Pattonsburg resident is charged in connection with an assault alleged to have taken place on Tuesday. Dawson Toombs was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged in the Daviess County court with domestic assault. A warrant was...
Three Booked For Livingston County
Recent Bookings for Livingston County include three reported by the Sheriff’s Department. 40-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn of Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday morning by Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on expired plates. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $87.
Matt Miller, resource conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, presents program to Rotary
The Trenton Rotary Club met on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was the sergeant at arms. Dan Wilford gave the prayer. Entry winners in the 2022 Missouri Day Parade, sponsored by the local club, were honored during the meeting....
Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol
A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire
Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
Harrison County Inmate Charged in Assault at Pattonsburg Jail
Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.
