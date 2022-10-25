For early-stage life sciences startups in Puget Sound, finding an incubation environment is difficult. Demand for this type of space in the region has outpaced supply for years, creating an additional layer of challenges for founders looking to start a company. As if the stakes aren’t high enough, current economic and supply chain headwinds have become an additional obstactle for tenants. When a startup is given the opportunity to incubate in a space that provides necessary infrastructure, equipment, learning, mentoring, networking and flexibility, it can help turn the seed of an idea into an industry game-changer.

