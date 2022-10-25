Read full article on original website
Seattle-area health data analytics company Advata lays off employees
Seattle-area health data analytics provider Advata, recently formed from the merger of six companies, is the latest tech company in Seattle to lay off employees. Advata laid off 32 workers yesterday, according to a statement from the company provided to GeekWire. Advata employed about 150 people in June, when it launched from the merger of six companies owned by Renton, Wash.-based healthcare giant Providence.
Expense management startup Center lands $15M, adds Clear co-founder to board
Bellevue, Wash.-based expense management software startup Center raised an additional $15 million to help fuel growth. Center targets mid-market companies that need help managing business expenses. It offers a corporate card and software tools. The startup makes money with a usage-based model. Center has more than 700 customers and tripled...
Pasito, a YC grad that helps companies manage benefits, raises $3.25M from Google and others
Portland, Ore.-based startup Pasito raised a $3.25 million seed round to fuel growth of its software that helps companies manage employee healthcare and wealth benefits. The 9-person startup, which graduated from Y Combinator earlier this year, integrates its software with a company’s HR system and analyzes personal data for benefit recommendations. The idea is to help both companies and employees save money.
Tech Moves: Microsoft leader Joe Belfiore to retire; Fabric adds CPO; Mariners hire Expedia exec
Joe Belfiore, a corporate vice president at Microsoft who first joined the tech giant 32 years ago, is retiring. Belfiore announced the news Thursday in a tweet. He is staying at the company until next summer to help with the transition and he’ll focus on his family after departing.
Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
Amazon is dramatically slowing its hiring pace
Amazon’s hiring spree during the pandemic has come to an end as the tech giant looks to curb expenses amid slowing demand and rising costs across its business. The company’s headcount grew by 21,000 employees during the third quarter, as revealed in its most recent earnings report. That...
Needl, a YC startup based in Seattle, raises $2.5M to build ‘a search bar for your entire life’
Needl, a Seattle startup building a personal search product that pulls information from across different web apps, raised $2.5 million. The company, which just graduated from Y Combinator, aims to help people quickly find files, documents, or messages. “We’ve essentially built a single search bar for your entire life,” said...
How to find incubator space for emerging life science companies — and beyond
For early-stage life sciences startups in Puget Sound, finding an incubation environment is difficult. Demand for this type of space in the region has outpaced supply for years, creating an additional layer of challenges for founders looking to start a company. As if the stakes aren’t high enough, current economic and supply chain headwinds have become an additional obstactle for tenants. When a startup is given the opportunity to incubate in a space that provides necessary infrastructure, equipment, learning, mentoring, networking and flexibility, it can help turn the seed of an idea into an industry game-changer.
Amazon stock tanks nearly 20% after lower than expected holiday quarter guidance
Amazon stock dipped nearly 20% in after-hours trading Thursday following the company’s third quarter earnings report. The Seattle company met expectations for third quarter revenue, reporting $127.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year. It reported a net income of $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which beat expectations. But its fourth...
After Seattle launch, personal concierge service Yohana goes nationwide to help more busy families
Yohana, the personal concierge service launched in Seattle by a robotics pioneer juggling life as a busy mom, is expanding nationwide. Founder and CEO Yoky Matsuoka debuted Yohana in September 2021 as a way to help families manage ever-growing to-do lists. The service’s membership plan matches users with a real human assistant and others who can help with everything from planning parties to booking reservations to signing up kids for sports teams. It’s all buoyed by behind-the-scenes data and automation.
How the economy is hitting the Amazon and Microsoft clouds, and what they’re doing about it
After soaring during the pandemic, the cloud is getting dragged down by the economy, and both of the Seattle region’s tech giants are feeling the impact. Microsoft said its Azure cloud infrastructure and platform business grew 35% year-over-year in the quarter, missing analyst expectations. That compared with 40% year-over-year growth in Q2. The broader Microsoft Cloud, which also includes applications, grew 24%, down from 36% growth a year ago.
When McKinsey Comes to Town review: the book to consult on opioids, China and more
McKinsey & Co is the biggest name in the consulting business. Established in 1926, it employs 30,000 people, maintains offices in more than 130 locations and counts Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, among its alumni. From vaping to non-profits, insurance to energy, government work to healthcare, the McKinsey thumbprint is there.
The culture of ‘we’ before ‘I’: A chat with Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri
“Culture” is a word that’s often thrown around in conversations surrounding corporate values. For many employees, good company culture can help differentiate the best employers from the rest. For Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri, the culture at his company — one which he’s intentionally worked to cultivate — has become a main area of focus as a leader.
Amazon makes staff cuts at Amp, the app it launched this year to ‘reimagine radio’
Amazon’s plan to “reimagine radio” has run into a bit of static as the company is making staff cuts at Amp, the app it launched earlier this year. Business Insider first reported the news on Friday and said “roughly 150 people,” or half of the division, were let go. Amazon would not comment on any figures when contacted by GeekWire.
