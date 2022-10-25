N.C. voters wishing to cast their ballot by mail in the 2022 general election have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 to request a ballot. Through Wednesday, October 26, 234,366 North Carolinians had requested a ballot by mail, more than double the number of voters who requested ballots at this point in the last midterm election in 2018. Statewide, 73,514 voters had returned absentee ballots through Wednesday, up from 31,462 in 2018. Executive Director of the State Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell said that they believe many people who voted by mail in 2020 due to the pandemic found the process simple and efficient, and are voting by mail again this year. And that all voters should use the voting method that best suits them either by mail, or in-person during the early voting period or on Election Day, November 8. For more information about the absentee voting process, consult the website of the State Board of Elections, which includes Detailed Instructions to Vote By Mail.

12 HOURS AGO